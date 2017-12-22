Book Club: Where The Murray River Runs

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Darry Fraser

ISBN: 9781489248862

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The silly season came and slapped me in the face, I am so far behind on EVERYTHING that there is just no way I am going to be able to get through all the December books in time to get readers feedback links. I am 2 days out from my holiday with no packing and no cleaning but now wrapping completed.

So, I have decided the best way to tackle the holiday season book club reads is to get a post up for readers to leave their feedback on and I will read and review separately. It helps ease the pressure on me and that is what I am in dire need of right now.

Darry Fraser is an Australian author who is new to me, but I look forward to changing that. A quick look at the Goodreads page for Where The Murray River Runs shows that so far the book has been pretty well received.

A couple of years ago, if you had asked, I would have told you that historical fiction isn’t really my thing. Ask me now and the answer is a little different, but it’s an answer I need to stop and think about.Historical fiction is still not a go-to for me but I have read some great historical novels over the last couple of years and I do find it quite fascinating to learn a little more history, especially if it’s about places that I know.

Where The Murray River Runs begins in Bendigo in 1890 with lovers Ard and Linley, a pair who have known one another always and could be together if Linley hadn’t just discovered the child Ard fathered to someone else.

In a cruel twist of fate Linley finds herself guardian to Ard’s baby and having to protect the child from a greedy violent man.

Ard has set out to carve a new path for himself since his hopes for a future with Linley are dashed but learning she is in danger sends him dashing to her aid.

This is an historical tale of greed, honour and love set along the banks of the Murray.

I am really looking forward to reading this one, and sharing my views in a separate review. I am also looking forward to hearing what our readers think.

You can follow Darry Fraser on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.

Thanks to Harlequin 20 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing Where The Murray River Runs so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

Where The Murray River Runs is available now through Harlequin, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld and where all good books are sold.

