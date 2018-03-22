BOOK CLUB: Water Under The Bridge

Author: Lily Malone
ISBN: 9781489250469
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Lily Malone is a West Australian author who writes captivating contemporary romances with in-depth characterisation and an intense attention to detail. She is an author who has been on my radar for a couple of years but I have never quite got as far as picking up one of her books.
Water Under the Bridge is the latest release by Lily Malone, published by Harlequin Mira, and it’s the first of a three book series set in the fictional West Australian town of Chalk Hill. The first of three, that’s enough to excite me. It means a whole town of characters that we will get to know, and hopefully love, as we follow their lives through more than one story.
Ella Davenport avoids swimming pools since leaving the world of competitive swimming so when she picks a new career selling property she chooses a town far from the water and devoid of swimming pools. She’s still learning the real estate trade but is determined and persistent.
Jake Honeychurch is forced to sell his nanna’s house, against all of his own wishes, so he lists it with the rookie and asks way too much. What better way to make it difficult to sell.
This is a contemporary small town story so of course there are developers sniffing around, and their eye is on Honeychurch House. Ella has her hands full negotiating to close her first sale and readers will travel the rocky road of her new career path with her, and all the Chalk Hill residents as she discovers whether or not she can take a chance at a new start.
I look forward to curling up with Water Under the Bridge sometime very soon, but in the meantime 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are already reading Water Under the Bridge thanks to Harlequin, so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Water Under the Bridge is available now through Harlequin and from Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Comments
Christy says
Wow!!!! the story of Ella and Jake is so romantic but raises questions throughout the whole story like what is she hiding/why did she move/ why is she no longer with her husband and the biggest one who is her sons daddy? And for Jake why doesn’t he want to sell the house/does he really have faith in ella?/whats his story?
Thankfully all these questions are answered as you go which is what makes the whole thing so captivating, just as you find the answer to one question another pops up and spurs you on to keep reading! If my hubby hadn’t turned the power off to the house to stop me reading I would have finished in one whole night
All up a wonderful book just the right balance of drama, romance, mystery and wonder. Im so glad I read this story and no doubt ill read it a few more times this year alone!
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
A big thank you to Beauty & Lace and Harlequin Publishers for supplying the book for review ‘Water Under The Bridge’ by Lily Malone.
What a lovely story. It was heartfelt and offered characters of substance and realism that the reader could relate to.
Young mum, Ella Davenport, an ex professional swimmer moves to country WA with her 10 year old son Sam, after separating from her husband. Entering a new profession in Real Estate, and trying to find her feet in a small country town she meets soon to be love interest in Jake Honeychurch, who has his grandmothers old house up for sale. They feel an instant spark. Ella holds an interesting past with emotional hang-ups which unravels throughout the book.
Ella soon becomes an accepted part of the community but she has wavering emotions once the town unearths her swimming notoriety. The author presents various characters that are likable and you get a sneak peek into their lives.
The book ends on a happy note for Jake and Ella but I must say I was left feeling so sorry for her ex husband/ex swimming coach Erik who in my eyes gets the raw end of the deal. Steadfast and loyal, he truly loves Ella and Sam but Ella leaves him to find true love. Due to this scenario I couldn’t truly say it was a happy ending.
A must read.
Andrea Gill says
Water under the Bridge – Lily Malone
A light fast reading romance set in the Western Australia country town of Chalk Hill. Ella the main female character was once an Olympic swimmer whose career was cut short by an unexpected pregnancy.
Moving forward we read about the life of a single mum with a rebellious 10 year which asks the questions of why the child’s father is not in their life?
Working as a Real estate agent Ella meets Jake and a love interest is sparked
The book Has several other plots anect in a small country town
The story reaches it’s climax and all the secrets and reasons are revealed
A Happy Ending? It’s a yes & no answer
.