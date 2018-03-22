BOOK CLUB: Water Under The Bridge

Rating: 5.0. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Lily Malone

ISBN: 9781489250469

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Lily Malone is a West Australian author who writes captivating contemporary romances with in-depth characterisation and an intense attention to detail. She is an author who has been on my radar for a couple of years but I have never quite got as far as picking up one of her books.

Water Under the Bridge is the latest release by Lily Malone, published by Harlequin Mira, and it’s the first of a three book series set in the fictional West Australian town of Chalk Hill. The first of three, that’s enough to excite me. It means a whole town of characters that we will get to know, and hopefully love, as we follow their lives through more than one story.

Ella Davenport avoids swimming pools since leaving the world of competitive swimming so when she picks a new career selling property she chooses a town far from the water and devoid of swimming pools. She’s still learning the real estate trade but is determined and persistent.

Jake Honeychurch is forced to sell his nanna’s house, against all of his own wishes, so he lists it with the rookie and asks way too much. What better way to make it difficult to sell.

This is a contemporary small town story so of course there are developers sniffing around, and their eye is on Honeychurch House. Ella has her hands full negotiating to close her first sale and readers will travel the rocky road of her new career path with her, and all the Chalk Hill residents as she discovers whether or not she can take a chance at a new start.

I look forward to curling up with Water Under the Bridge sometime very soon, but in the meantime 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are already reading Water Under the Bridge thanks to Harlequin, so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

Water Under the Bridge is available now through Harlequin and from Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.



