Book Club: Paris Dreaming

Author: Katrina Lawrence
ISBN: 978-1-4607-5360-6
RRP: $35
Publisher: Harper Collins
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The silly season came and slapped me in the face, I am so far behind on EVERYTHING that there is just no way I am going to be able to get through all the December books in time to get readers feedback links. I am 4 days out from my holiday with no packing, no cleaning and no wrapping completed.
So, I have decided the best way to tackle the holiday season book club reads is to get a post up for readers to leave their feedback on and I will read and review separately. It helps ease the pressure on me and that is what I am in dire need of right now.
Paris Dreaming is a book that would make a fantastic Christmas present for that hard to buy for lady with a love of all things Paris; it is part memoir, part travelogue and it is absolutely gorgeous from cover to cover.
The cover image leaves me thinking of fashion week and designer sketches with it’s gold dot cover text and flowing silhouette. It’s a sturdy black and white striped hardcover under the jacket that is elegant and eye-catching; all the things that evoke the romance of Paris.
Inside, the prose is lyrical and evocative. Lawrence tells us of her love of Paris, from the first visit as a five year old right through to now, across all stages of her life and so many trips that she has officially lost count. Lawrence lives in Australia with her husband and sons but counts Paris as her spiritual home, a place she has never technically lived.
Lawrence talks of the impact Paris has had on her life, her views on beauty and her perspective. Paris Dreaming is all things Paris; there is some history, some biographical info on fascinating Parisiennes and Parisian musings on topics from politics to perfume, fashion, feminism and femininity. This is a book to inspire everyone on their journey to a good life, to appreciate the little things and to bask in the beauty of Paris.
We see Paris through the eyes of a woman at all stages of her life; from the vibrant five year old innocent, the high school graduate, the young journalist, the heartbroken single, the happily married and the mother.
Katrina Lawrence is one of Australia’s most awarded beauty writers, having won two esteemed Jasmine Awards for fragrance journalism. A 20 year career as a beauty journalist has seen Lawrence write for a wide range of women’s magazines and online publications. Paris Dreaming is her first book and shares her love of all things Paris, taking us on an intimate journey around the hidden secrets and the spectacular sights.
Katrina Lawrence is The Paris Dreamer and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and her website.
Paris Dreaming is published by HarperCollins and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to HarperCollins 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Paris Dreaming so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
LynB says
Paris Dreaming by Katrina Lawrence takes the reader on a stroll through Paris with someone who clearly knows and really loves the city and for whom it has been a significant influence.
This gorgeous looking book (with its baby pink tonings and fashion model silhouette on the cover) is both a tribute to the City of Light as well as a very personal remembrance of the author Katrina Lawrence’s own life. Paris has been the touchstone for many of her important memories, starting from when she was a child having her first bite of a madeleine ( those yummy little French tea cakes), and realising there was more to life than suburban Australia.
Interspersed throughout the book are pieces on French history, culture, social changes from the Belle Epoque to the present day, helpful travel hints and favourite places to check out as well as some beauty tips. And all of them are related back to what was happening in the authors life when she discovered them. For example a discussion about the rise of Brigitte Bardot as an icon and her free spirited persona are related back to the author’s own search for her identity as an awkward young teenager transitioning into womanhood.
This is an interesting and enjoyable book both for the ardent francophiles as well as for those who have had little to do with or previous knowledge of the French way or Paris and its many delights.