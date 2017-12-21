Book Club: Paris Dreaming

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

ISBN: 978-1-4607-5360-6

RRP: $35

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The silly season came and slapped me in the face, I am so far behind on EVERYTHING that there is just no way I am going to be able to get through all the December books in time to get readers feedback links. I am 4 days out from my holiday with no packing, no cleaning and no wrapping completed.

So, I have decided the best way to tackle the holiday season book club reads is to get a post up for readers to leave their feedback on and I will read and review separately. It helps ease the pressure on me and that is what I am in dire need of right now.

Paris Dreaming is a book that would make a fantastic Christmas present for that hard to buy for lady with a love of all things Paris; it is part memoir, part travelogue and it is absolutely gorgeous from cover to cover.

The cover image leaves me thinking of fashion week and designer sketches with it’s gold dot cover text and flowing silhouette. It’s a sturdy black and white striped hardcover under the jacket that is elegant and eye-catching; all the things that evoke the romance of Paris.

Inside, the prose is lyrical and evocative. Lawrence tells us of her love of Paris, from the first visit as a five year old right through to now, across all stages of her life and so many trips that she has officially lost count. Lawrence lives in Australia with her husband and sons but counts Paris as her spiritual home, a place she has never technically lived.

Lawrence talks of the impact Paris has had on her life, her views on beauty and her perspective. Paris Dreaming is all things Paris; there is some history, some biographical info on fascinating Parisiennes and Parisian musings on topics from politics to perfume, fashion, feminism and femininity. This is a book to inspire everyone on their journey to a good life, to appreciate the little things and to bask in the beauty of Paris.

We see Paris through the eyes of a woman at all stages of her life; from the vibrant five year old innocent, the high school graduate, the young journalist, the heartbroken single, the happily married and the mother.

Katrina Lawrence is one of Australia’s most awarded beauty writers, having won two esteemed Jasmine Awards for fragrance journalism. A 20 year career as a beauty journalist has seen Lawrence write for a wide range of women’s magazines and online publications. Paris Dreaming is her first book and shares her love of all things Paris, taking us on an intimate journey around the hidden secrets and the spectacular sights.

Katrina Lawrence is The Paris Dreamer and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and her website.

Paris Dreaming is published by HarperCollins and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HarperCollins 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Paris Dreaming so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

