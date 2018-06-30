BOOK CLUB: A Reaper at the Gates

Author: Sabaa Tahir
ISBN: 978-0-00-828875-4
RRP: $27.99
Publication Date: 21st May 2018
Publisher: Voyager-UK
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
A Reaper at the Gates is the third book in a young adult series that I have been eagerly awaiting, for two years. A series that is brutal and not for the fainthearted but also compelling reading.
I picked up A Reaper at the Gates yesterday and eagerly threw myself in, though with all my other commitments it was only a very short dip. I found time for only one short chapter, and that was enough to leave me wishing that I had time to go back and read the first two novels before I started.
The Ember Quartet has certainly garnered a lot of fans across the globe and the readers we have shared the first two books with through book club were fans, awaiting the third book almost as eagerly as I. I am reading it as we speak and it isn’t going to take long before I am securely hooked and struggling to resurface in my real life to get stuff done.
As with the earlier volumes A Reaper at the Gates is told from a first person perspective by a rotating cast of leads. Elias Veturius, Laia of Sierra and The Blood Shrike, Helene Aquilla. These are characters we know intimately from An Ember in the Ashes and A Torch Against the Night.
The threat of war looms larger and larger beyond the Empire and within it.
Emperor Marcus is haunted by his past and becoming more and more unstable, something that is noticed by the Commandant and used to her own ends. The Blood Shrike, Helene Aquilla, is copping it from all directions as she searches for a way to halt the approaching darkness while also protecting the lives of her sister and everyone else in the Empire.
Laia knows that fate of the world is tied up with stopping the Nightbringer but she faces unexpected battles while hunting for a way to bring down the Nightbringer.
Elias has handed over his freedom to serve as Soul Catcher and in doing so made a vow that may cost him his humanity.
A book that is fast shaping up to be an amazing read, and I can’t wait to dive back in to.
Thanks to HarperCollins 20 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club members are going to be reading A Reaper at the Gates as well so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
A Reaper at the Gates is available now through HarperCollins, Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where good books are sold.
You can find Sabaa Tahir on her Website, Facebook and Twitter.
Comments
Sharyn P says
A Reaper at the Gates is quite in involved story. Its the fight of a number of characters against the troubles they have with the world or with the role they have been chosen to play.
Elias is tasked to help the dead move on, however his ties to the living world hinders these abilities, resulting in the dead ghosts accumulating risking all. Can he learn to find the balance, to figure out where his loyalties and heart lies?
Laia of Serra is looking to find equality for her people and fight the upcoming evil that will change the way the world as they know it exists. She fights to prevent the release of the Jin, the magical people who may wipe out the human race! Can she find the answers and represent and stir a revolution with her people?
The Blood Shrike is torn between loyalty to her sister and to the empire. She needs to find a way to do both without the sacrifices that are obviously going to occur. She needs to protect her people and find her way forward, but so much death and deception is in front of her.
A story that will draw you in, make you curious, make you support and hate the characters or their roles as well as wish for their triumph and survival. I was nervous going into this book, being over an inch thick, but I have to say I was rapidly engrossed and chewed through the book wanting more!!!
Thanks for the opportunitiy
Justine says
To be honest I’m not a fan of fantasy or sci-fi genres, and don’t read much YA, so when I was picked I was a little bit unsure of if this book would be for me or not.
For me I found the story a little hard to follow, but I think that is only because I don’t normally read this type of book.
I have not read the other books before this one, but still found the book to be quite easy to follow which was great.
Elias was a great character, I liked him and enjoyed reading about him.
For anyone interested in fantasy YA I would highly recommend it! It was a great read.
LynB says
A Reaper at the Gates, by Sabaa Tahir continues the best-selling Ember in the Ashes series, and the action starts from page one.
It felt like a long wait for this third book to come out and it took me a little while to once again piece together who all the players were, what their relationships to each other were and what the political struggles were all about. And there are struggles and battles aplenty!!
Elias has become a Soul Catcher and is caught somewhere between the living and the dead. To protect those he loves he must choose between them and harness the magic he has acquired. His once best friend Helene Aquilla now serves the increasingly cruel and unstable Emperor Marcus as his Blood Shrike, and by the Emperor’s order hunts former friends and allies. Meanwhile Laia, still grappling with Keenan’s betrayal is trying to help the Scholars and to stop the Nightbringer. It is all quite intense!!
There wasn’t as much interaction between Elias, Laia and Helene in this book, which did disappoint me. At times it felt like you were reading three separate stories. However A Reaper at the Gates is still an engaging and very action packed read. Cant wait to see what happens in the final book!!