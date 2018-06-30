BOOK CLUB: A Reaper at the Gates

Rating: 4.5. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Sabaa Tahir

ISBN: 978-0-00-828875-4

RRP: $27.99

Publication Date: 21st May 2018

Publisher: Voyager-UK

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

A Reaper at the Gates is the third book in a young adult series that I have been eagerly awaiting, for two years. A series that is brutal and not for the fainthearted but also compelling reading.

I picked up A Reaper at the Gates yesterday and eagerly threw myself in, though with all my other commitments it was only a very short dip. I found time for only one short chapter, and that was enough to leave me wishing that I had time to go back and read the first two novels before I started.

The Ember Quartet has certainly garnered a lot of fans across the globe and the readers we have shared the first two books with through book club were fans, awaiting the third book almost as eagerly as I. I am reading it as we speak and it isn’t going to take long before I am securely hooked and struggling to resurface in my real life to get stuff done.

As with the earlier volumes A Reaper at the Gates is told from a first person perspective by a rotating cast of leads. Elias Veturius, Laia of Sierra and The Blood Shrike, Helene Aquilla. These are characters we know intimately from An Ember in the Ashes and A Torch Against the Night.

The threat of war looms larger and larger beyond the Empire and within it.

Emperor Marcus is haunted by his past and becoming more and more unstable, something that is noticed by the Commandant and used to her own ends. The Blood Shrike, Helene Aquilla, is copping it from all directions as she searches for a way to halt the approaching darkness while also protecting the lives of her sister and everyone else in the Empire.

Laia knows that fate of the world is tied up with stopping the Nightbringer but she faces unexpected battles while hunting for a way to bring down the Nightbringer.

Elias has handed over his freedom to serve as Soul Catcher and in doing so made a vow that may cost him his humanity.

A book that is fast shaping up to be an amazing read, and I can’t wait to dive back in to.

Thanks to HarperCollins 20 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club members are going to be reading A Reaper at the Gates as well so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

A Reaper at the Gates is available now through HarperCollins, Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where good books are sold.

You can find Sabaa Tahir on her Website, Facebook and Twitter.