BOOK CLUB: The First Mistake

Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan I was lucky enough to be chosen to review “The First Mistake” by Sandie Jones.

This is a book about Alice, a wife, mother and successful business owner of an interior design business. She has two children, one to her previous husband Tom, who died suddenly some 10 years ago and one child to her now husband, Nathan. There is also Alice’s best friend, Beth who she trusts with everything.

Nathan comes across as the most loving, caring, devoted husband that anyone could ask for, especially after everything Alice has been through in the past. That is until Alice discovers some suspicious things happening and begins to think that Nathan is having an affair.

Alice confides in her most loyal and best friend Beth but after some time truths begin to surface that Alice could never believe…does she really know her best friend as well as she thinks, can she really trust her?

This book has so many twists that keep you guessing until the very last page and all the loose “twisty” ends tie up really nicely at the end of the book. I would highly recommend “The First Mistake”. I read this book over 3 nights, I would have read it quicker if I had the time.

