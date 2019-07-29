BOOK CLUB: Girl in the Rearview Mirror

Author: Kelsey Rae Dimberg

ISBN: 9781509895816

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 25 June 2019

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

When I read the synopsis of this book, I knew I had to read it. My instinct was right as I was completely hooked from the first page and devoured the book in three days.

This book centres around Finn Hunt, the main character of the book who moved to Phoenix to escape her past. To a place no one knows her or her history. A place where she wants to start anew and learn interior design. As I found out in later chapters this did not exactly go as planned and she actually starts work for a prominent political family instead. This novel touches on a wide range of subjects which include politics, kidnapping, tragedy and lust and blackmail, all with an underlying menace that just kept me glued to it, as I have not been with a book for a long time. The characters are not flawless which adds sincerity to the plot. It reveals all the plots slowly forcing me to read more and more and become oblivious to the real world as I needed to know what came next and whether my suspicions were correct.

There is such a depth to this novel, it is really well written, and it makes me feel that I have been scooped up and dropped into the centre of this thrilling story. Every time I turned a page, I was impatient to turn another page and another until the book was finished and I was sad as I didn’t want it to end. But saying this all the ends were tied neatly at the end so I was not left confused and unsatisfied.

I have not read the likes of this calibre of thriller for a long time as the story lines in other books just made me feel jaded so I started reading other genres.

I so loved this book that I was converted back to my favourite genre and I can’t wait until Kelsey Rae Dimberg writes her next novel. I will definitely be impatiently waiting.

This guest review was submitted by Christine, one of our Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Christine.

Girl in the Rearview Mirror is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

