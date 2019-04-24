BOOK CLUB: The Book of Dreams

Author: Nina George
Publication Date: April 2019
The Book of Dreams is the latest release by Nina George, author of the international bestselling The Little Paris Bookshop. I was interested just by looking at the striking cover, before I even discovered what the book was about.
This is a book that promises an emotional and thoughtful read, I look forward to hearing what our members thought.
Publisher’s Website Overview:
On his way to meet his son for the first time, hardened former war correspondent Henry Skinner is hit by a car after rescuing a child from drowning. He is rushed to hospital where he floats, comatose, between dreams, reliving the fairytales of his childhood and the secrets that made him run away in the first place.
His son, Sam, a thirteen-year old synesthete with an IQ of 144, waits at his father’s bedside. There he meets Eddie Tomlin, a woman forced to confront her love for Henri after all these years, and twelve-year old Madelyn Zeidler, another coma patient and the sole survivor of an accident that killed her family.
A heartbreakingly moving and unforgettable story about what love means – the exquisite stirrings of first love, the love between fathers and sons, friendship and family, life and death – and making peace with the past in order to find a future.
Comments
mandy50 says
Life is really like a journey and sometimes you have no control on what is about to happen. Your life can change in an instant.
Henri Skinner was in a jovial mood this particular day as he was on his way to meet up with his 13 year old son who had been estranged from him since birth. His son Sam had written him a letter to invite him to a Father’s and Son’s Day. Sam would wait for him outside as they had no idea of how one looked. On his way, he actually rescues a child from drowning and then he is in a serious accident with a car which leaves him in a coma.
The story revolves around Henri in a coma and a past ex lover called Eddie being by his side. Sam is also at the hospital and he becomes friends with Eddie due to their close connection with his dad. They keep a strong vigil around his bed.
It’s not hard to warm to Henri because we learn that he is a war correspondent and gave it away for family reasons. He blames himself for his own dad’s demise after he died in a boating accident. Henri feels that he tried to hold his hand to keep him afloat but he just had to let go.
Throughout the novel, we also learn about another comatosed patient called Madeline (Maddie for short). Maddie is 11 years old and was in a terrible accident killing all of her family. Here she lies with no family members supporting her. Sam befriends Maddie even though she is in a coma also but he wants to find out more about her so that he can hopefully help her come out of the coma. He has no idea what her interests are or even what foods she loves. With Eddie’s help, they will delve into the life of Maddie.
Henri although in a coma, talks throughout the book on his life and his regrets on love, family. He relives days with his own mum and dad, his actions on what he should or shouldn’t have said and the what ifs in his life. Although in the coma, Henri states that he is aware that Eddie & Sam are beside with him but he can’t communicate to tell them.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading this book and there were times that I shed tears as it does become an emotional read of life and death. Even while typing this out, I find tears forming as for me, it really tugged at my heartstrings.
Noone really knows what a comatosed person actually feels and we can only believe what we want to know. I’ve been in that situation and for me, I feel as if they can hear you but they just can’t respond to you. It would be hard being the one in the coma and knowing that you can hear what others are saying but can’t respond.
To Nina George, I absolutely loved this book and reading your Afterword and Thanks about your feelings on your own dad touched my heart. Your words for your dad were as if I were writing them. I never thought I would survive without my dad but somewhere a strength does reach you. You do survive but your heart is always with them.
Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Simon and Schuster. Another beautifully written, brillant and emotional read.