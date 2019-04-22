BOOK CLUB: The Universe Listens to the Brave

Author: Rebecca Ray

ISBN: 9781760783365

RRP: $19.99

Publication Date: 26 March 2019

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Universe Listens to the Brave doesn’t promise to give you all the answers, it’s not a magic guide, but what it will do is offer tools to help remind you of your courage, help you find it when it seems lost.

A book filled with affirmations that may be just what you need to read when you are in the process of healing, grieving, making a big decision or any time you need a reminder to choose to be brave.

This book of wisdom has been written for you: the ones who seek to live with more courage.

Reach for it when you’re setting an intention, making a big decision, doing the work of healing, grieving, creating or learning to love yourself, and you need reminding to keep choosing brave.

This is your invitation to leap into your most expansive life.

Dr Rebecca Ray is a writer, speaker and clinical psychologist. She invites you to contemplate your true self, in its bravest form: the self that is still asking questions. The self that is seeking wisdom. And the self that’s determined to stay open to the possibilities of a life inspired.

