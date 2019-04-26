BOOK CLUB: Gravity is the Thing

Author: Jaclyn Moriarty

ISBN: 9781760559502

Publication Date: 26 March 2019

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Jaclyn Moriarty is an award-winning Australian author who writes bestselling novels for both young adults and adults.

Gravity is the Thing is her latest release and it’s one with a premise that intrigues me.

The idea of a brother disappearing terrifies me, but to think it’s connected to the random arrival of self-help chapters is certainly intriguing.

I may be way too fond of the horror genre but the idea of heading off on an all expenses paid retreat to learn the truth behind the self-help book would raise massive alarm bells and I don’t think I’d be rushing off to do it. I will just have to dive into Gravity is the Thing and find out how it all comes together. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.

Publisher’s Website Overview:

Abigail Sorensen has spent her life trying to unwrap the events of 1990.

It was the year she started receiving random chapters from a self-help book called The Guidebook in the post.

It was also the year Robert, her brother, disappeared on the eve of her sixteenth birthday.

She believes the absurdity of The Guidebook and the mystery of her brother’s disappearance must be connected.

Now thirty-five, owner of The Happiness Café and mother of four-year-old Oscar, Abigail has been invited to learn the truth behind The Guidebook at an all-expenses-paid retreat.

What she finds will be unexpected, life-affirming, and heartbreaking.

A story with extraordinary heart, warmth and wisdom.

