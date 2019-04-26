BOOK CLUB: Gravity is the Thing

Author: Jaclyn Moriarty
ISBN: 9781760559502
RRP: $32.99
Publication Date: 26 March 2019
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Jaclyn Moriarty is an award-winning Australian author who writes bestselling novels for both young adults and adults.
Gravity is the Thing is her latest release and it’s one with a premise that intrigues me.
The idea of a brother disappearing terrifies me, but to think it’s connected to the random arrival of self-help chapters is certainly intriguing.
I may be way too fond of the horror genre but the idea of heading off on an all expenses paid retreat to learn the truth behind the self-help book would raise massive alarm bells and I don’t think I’d be rushing off to do it. I will just have to dive into Gravity is the Thing and find out how it all comes together. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.
Publisher’s Website Overview:
Abigail Sorensen has spent her life trying to unwrap the events of 1990.
It was the year she started receiving random chapters from a self-help book called The Guidebook in the post.
It was also the year Robert, her brother, disappeared on the eve of her sixteenth birthday.
She believes the absurdity of The Guidebook and the mystery of her brother’s disappearance must be connected.
Now thirty-five, owner of The Happiness Café and mother of four-year-old Oscar, Abigail has been invited to learn the truth behind The Guidebook at an all-expenses-paid retreat.
What she finds will be unexpected, life-affirming, and heartbreaking.
A story with extraordinary heart, warmth and wisdom.
Gravity is the Thing is published by Pan Macmillan
Hellen Waltham says
Gravity is the thing was a good read i liked how some chapters where only a page long, the story as about abi, who was a lawyer, and now runs happiness cafe on the lower north shore in Sydney.
abi started recieving chapters from the Guidebook in the 90’s with instructions on task to compete, now she has been given an all expense paid retreat to learn the truth about the guide book,
there they play games like blowing balloons, make paper planes etc, Abi does reflect on her brother Robert and how sick he was,
she also talks about her son Oscar
she also explains about her lessons in flight meditations,
this book some how reminded me when i started receiving pages from a book called the secret’
but unlike Abi i just throw them away and dismissed them.
i would have to say it was a pleasure reading this book