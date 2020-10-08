BOOK CLUB MOTIVATIONAL

October 8, 2020
Brand New Brand You by Garry Browne is a great resource, applying marketing techniques to your career, personal brand, relevance and reputation. I’m a marketing academic, and I found the information and activities in the book were very relevant and useful.

The author has over 40 years of branding experience, and it shows. He draws on his expertise to provide tips for developing and maintaining your personal brand. The book takes you through various career stages – from starting out, to mid-career and pre-retirement.

The role of mentoring is discussed. I really loved the idea of relevance to your field and acknowledging how this can change. The book also talks about building connections, something that is critical as you’re establishing and strengthening your career.

Brand New Brand You is short and easy to read, but still thought provoking. I’m sure anyone will benefit from the questions the author suggests you ponder on, the frameworks provided, and the easy to digest nature of the book. Thanks to Garry Browne for writing this book!

Thanks to Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in exchange for an honest review.

ISBN: 9781925921816

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Brand New Brand You. Read their comments below, or add your own review!

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Brand New Brand You

  1. When I first saw the title of Garry Browne’s book I was intrigued, the blurb on the back of the book had me excited, a book on how to build and maintain your personal brand, relevance and reputation.

    Unlike Raechel however, I found the book intensely frustrating. At the most basic of levels it should have been clear from the blurb that this book referred to your brand in terms of your working life and not your personal life (except in as far as it reflected on your working life). With respect to a person’s working life I found it mostly irrelevant and often almost patronising as it made assumptions about the ease of finding mentors and where you should be at any point in your life.

    Like Raechel I hold a post graduate qualification (Master of Policy and Administration) and when I retired from the Australian Commonwealth Public Service I was on the cusp of a senior executive role, although I worked in technical and not managerial areas, and yet there was nothing in this book that I found relevant to my working life.

    The book seems to be aimed at the young, super ambitious go-getter whose aim in life is to reach the pinnacles of corporate Australia. However, reading through it I felt more like I was reading someone’s thesis than a book designed to assist and inspire.

    I understand that Browne has self-published the book, and I note in his acknowledgments there is no mention of an editor. I would strongly suggest that a good editor would make a huge difference to the appeal, and readability, of Browne’s book. By way of an example that would have been addressed by an editor, Browne refers on many occasions to “gig” workers, a term I was not familiar with. He finally provides a definition on page 143 of an 152 page book. The term should have been defined at the first point it was used.

    Comments like “And are you aware of the cultural differences that underpin the business practices of our major trading partners: China, the Middle East, India and EU countries? If not, how can you expect to understand scaling an online business or the transformation of existing ‘traditional businesses’ for digital growth?” (p 136) and discussing where your career is in your late 50’s “At this stage it’s likely you are moving through the end phase of an executive role, partnership or senior manager position” (p 137) are clear indications that this book is not intended for the average person.

    For a book that appears to have been released some four months ago, there is a dearth of reviews available. I would suggest that Browne should more carefully target his review audience, preferably after having his book professionally edited.

    My thanks to Garry Browne and Beauty and Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read and review this book.

  2. Brand New Brand You by Gary Browne is a quick and easy, ‘self-help’ type of book. Written in a straightforward albeit dumbed down style, it talks about your personal branding or reputation – how you wish to be seen and positioned whether at work or in your personal life. Having said that though, it is clearly more geared towards your working life. It discusses what things influence reputation throughout your life, and provides some fairly basic guidance about how you can improve and manage your own brand and your confidence. Brand New Brand You also places a lot of attention on the relationship between reputation, recognition and relevance.

    However it seems to me that a lot of the discussion in this book is a bit too ‘tryhard’, focussing on how to get validation from others, and I couldn’t help thinking how confining this is… both in a work situation and personally.

    Nevertheless, the book
    is quite readable, and uses lots of topical anecdotes, situations and famous names to illustrate its points – from the Harvey Weinstein saga to Nobel prize winning teen Malala Yousafzai’s fight for female education and the antics of Nick Kyrgios.

    Still as with many ‘self help’ style books I found Brand New Brand You quite condescending, and the discussion about needing to work/use your brand to remain ‘relevant’ throughout your life … a little sad…

