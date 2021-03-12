BOOK CLUB: The Reality Slap

Click to rate this book! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

The Reality Slap – How to survive and thrive when life hits hard

If 2020 and 2021 haven’t given us a massive Reality Slap, then I don’t know how else to describe it! Life can be challenging and it’s important to build resilience, but how can we make that happen when life keeps throwing curveballs?

Thankfully, Dr Russ Harris, Medical Practitioner, Psychotherapist, and Psychologist has provided the answers in ‘The Reality Slap’. The book is described as ‘a self-help book that will teach you how to cope effectively when life hurts and how not only to survive life’s unexpected curveballs but also how to thrive, despite them.’

Resilience is one of my buzz words – an important trait. I read a lot of self-help and psychology-based books and grew up watching back to back ‘Dr Phil’ episodes, so I went into this book wondering whether it would have new advice for me.

It did! The book is written in an accessible, easy to understand way and is very practical in how you can implement what you learn.

I started reading the book during a difficult time, with a family member in the hospital for a long term stay. Coupled with the pandemic, and all of life’s normal challenges, I figured it was a great time to read the book.

As I read it, though, I did think it would be best to arm yourselves with these tools before you’re in a crisis. You shouldn’t wait for crisis mode to read it – read it now, and should a curveball or crisis appear, you’ll be more ready to handle it.

The book is divided into three parts: Regroup, Rebuild, Revitalise, with chapters within the sections. Each of the sections is jam-packed with useful advice, examples, heaps of useful exercises and questions. A list of useful resources is also provided. You may find yourself returning to the exercises in the book, and the advice, at different stages of your life. I know I will!

I’d previously read ‘The Happiness Trap’ by Harris, and also recommend it.

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Exisle Publishing for a copy of ‘The Reality Slap’ by Dr Russ Harris in exchange for an honest review.

ISBN: 9781925820911 / Publisher: Exisle Publishing