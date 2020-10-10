BOOK CLUB: The Memory of Souls

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Memory of Souls is the third epic fantasy book in the series Chorus of Dragons by author Jenn Lyons.

Your head will literally feel like it’s been spinning in a washing machine with all the chaos of characters and stories within stories. It is best read with no disturbance or distraction as concentration is a must.

You will need to read the first two books to have knowledge of what is happening and where the story all began. The Memory of Souls picks up from The Name of All Things with the main characters escaping the battle they were in. Kihrin, Teraeth, Janel, Thurvishar and God Vol Karoth are past characters that narrate the novel. By reading the previous books you will have an understanding of them as individuals and their personalities.

The story focuses on reincarnation and past lives, the characters are not one person nor have they had one life. They reincarnate into different genders; races, males turning into females and the gifted ones that can alter their gender and appearance over time or those that can become anyone when they want to. When Atrine was destroyed Kirhin, Teraeth, Janel and Thurvishar were appointed by the Eight Immortals, to convince the Manol Vané to give up their immortality and destroy Vol Karoth. There is a lot of family politics, sacrifices as well as a love triangle between Khirin, Janel and Teraeths.

As any great fantasy, the book is filled with dragons, immortals, characters battling for power, complex relationships involving polyamory, demons, magic and the world being saved. Jenn Lyons will keep you guessing and captivated until the end with a massive cliff-hanger with a grand battle and lives lost that will have you heartbroken and anxiously waiting for the fourth book in the series, The House of Always.

If you love fantasy fiction I highly recommend you buy the series.

Thank you Beauty & Lace and Pan Macmillan AU for the opportunity to read and review.

ISBN: 9781509879595

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been reading The Memory of Souls. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!