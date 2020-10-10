BOOK CLUB: The Memory of Souls

The Memory of Souls is the third epic fantasy book in the series Chorus of Dragons by author Jenn Lyons.
Your head will literally feel like it’s been spinning in a washing machine with all the chaos of characters and stories within stories. It is best read with no disturbance or distraction as concentration is a must.
You will need to read the first two books to have knowledge of what is happening and where the story all began. The Memory of Souls picks up from The Name of All Things with the main characters escaping the battle they were in. Kihrin, Teraeth, Janel, Thurvishar and God Vol Karoth are past characters that narrate the novel. By reading the previous books you will have an understanding of them as individuals and their personalities.
The story focuses on reincarnation and past lives, the characters are not one person nor have they had one life. They reincarnate into different genders; races, males turning into females and the gifted ones that can alter their gender and appearance over time or those that can become anyone when they want to. When Atrine was destroyed Kirhin, Teraeth, Janel and Thurvishar were appointed by the Eight Immortals, to convince the Manol Vané to give up their immortality and destroy Vol Karoth. There is a lot of family politics, sacrifices as well as a love triangle between Khirin, Janel and Teraeths.
As any great fantasy, the book is filled with dragons, immortals, characters battling for power, complex relationships involving polyamory, demons, magic and the world being saved. Jenn Lyons will keep you guessing and captivated until the end with a massive cliff-hanger with a grand battle and lives lost that will have you heartbroken and anxiously waiting for the fourth book in the series, The House of Always.
If you love fantasy fiction I highly recommend you buy the series.
Thank you Beauty & Lace and Pan Macmillan AU for the opportunity to read and review.
ISBN: 9781509879595
My love of books started at a very young age. My mum has always been a reader and encouraged me to read, buying me endless book from classic fairy tales advancing to the world of Enid Blyton, CS Lewis, Louisa May Alcott, Kathryn Kenny, Carolyn Keene, Francine Pascal. In my adult years the list of authors is endless and every room in my house is filled with books.
One of my favourite novels is Narnia which has always has a special place in my heart. I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 1978 and when I was given this book to read it let me escape to another world where I felt like I was in the book with all the characters, it wasfun and exciting to escape from reality and eased the ups and downs of the disease at such a young age.
In books nothing is impossible and there is endless potential and hundreds of places to explore or being taken to places that are only made up from the authors’ great minds, the past and future to navigate, characters lives you step into taking you on an emotional rollercoaster ride or being scared out of your wits. I can experience things that I can’t in real life because they’re not possible or real. It challenges my perspective and mindset expanding my worldview.
I find joy, comfort and peace with books, many people may not get it, but I know bookworms like me truly understand. Reading makes my heart happy.