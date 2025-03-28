BOOK CLUB: Wings Above the Mallee

BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

March 27, 2025
annesteer
1 Comment
Wings Above the Mallee by Leonie Kelsall is a heart warming yet sad story of loss, grief, love and finding a way forward. It is set in a small rural town in South Australia, Settlers Bridge.

To Amelia Fraser, flying was freedom and travelling light meant no memories. By choice, she has spent the past three years on the move with a reluctance to allow anyone to get to know her. Caring for Dusty her rescued, and Biggles the possum is her passion.

Amelia has taken a temp job with a solicitor in Settlers Bridge. The plan is to be there for only a few weeks. Dr Taylor Hartman, her friend has organised a hanger for her plane at the Brennan family farm, a few kilometres out from town.

On arrival, Amelia meets Sean Brennan, a likeable Irish sheep farmer, and his son Heath. Heath is uncommunicative and surly. On first impression, he is one of the most annoying people she has ever met.

Amelia hears a plaintive noise, and on investigation, it is a newborn motherless lamb. Reluctantly, Heath allows Amelia to take it and add it to her small collection of rescue animals.

Heath’s first impression of Amelia is rather poor as well.

Unbeknownst to Amelia, Heath is a widower struggling to deal with the death of his wife. His 19 year old daughter is a resentful teenager who is struggling to deal with the death of her mother. Sean also has his own demons. The troubled family has bought this farm and moved to Settlers Bridge for a new start.

In a small community, it is hard not to cross paths. Amelia and Charlee form a connection through the rescued animals.

The chapters alternate between Amelia and Heath. And, slowly, the grief, guilt, and trauma that many of the key characters have suffered are shared with the reader.

But, will Amelia and Heath ever share their stories with each other and forgive themselves enough to take a second chance at love?

This read is quite suspenseful as to what the outcome will be. As these likable characters share their stories some unbelievably hard choices are made. The small town feel with the committees, the gossip, the matchmaking and friendships adds authenticity to it all. South Australia is beautifully portrayed.

Leonie has drawn on her role as a professional counsellor to deal with the many social topics arising, death, grief, guilt, addiction, troubled family relationships, and recovering from trauma in a sensitive way. She shares many words of wisdom.

Wings Above the Mallee is a wonderful read, one you can’t put down from beginning to end.

Leonie Kelsall has written many other equally engaging books, all set in rural settings. Her writing style makes the characters come alive. She is an author you should explore!

Five stars.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Wings Above the Mallee by Leonie Kelsall. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

One thought on “BOOK CLUB: Wings Above the Mallee

  1. I absolutely love rural romance novels and this one is right at the top for me. I really had a bit of a giggle at the beginning of the book where there is a paragraph on Rainbow Fly Strips. I think that is when I thought, wow, my thoughts exactly on those fly strips.

    The storyline mostly is about 3 main country characters of Amelia, Heath & Charlee and how their lives will entwine with each other. There will be tears, laughter but the storyline is easy to follow once you learn about each character.

    Amelia is a bush pilot who loved the country life and due to some circumstances had to move to Settlers Bridge. She is suffering from a huge heartache of losing someone she absolutely loved. She refuses to let anybody enter her life, she just wants to be on her own. Doesn’t want to get close to anybody again as tragedy happens that you can’t control.

    Heath has also had tragedy in that the love of his life, his wife died in an accident. He also can never move on after losing Sophie his wife. His daughter nineteen year old Charlee has her own trauma on losing her mum and finds solace in drugs.

    Both Amelia and Heath have the guilt of tragic events on their hearts.

    There are other characters in the story and each one is just as lovely as the others.

    Amelia has a love of animals and rescues them. Dusty, Biggles and two beautiful ones at that. Dusty is a magpie that she rescued and a lot of storylines centres around the lovable magpie. It’s not hard to fall in love with Dusty’s antics.

    Amelia, Heath & Charlee need to be healed from their losses and this storyline will keep you turning the pages to find out how they all come together.

    The cover depicts the story and yes, there is Dusty on the front.

    There is heartbreak, laughter and love within this story. It will capture your attention.

    Thank you to Beauty & Lace and Allen & Unwin for sending me this book to read. Thank you to Leonie Kelsall for another outstanding rural romance book.

