BOOK CLUB: Wings Above the Mallee

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Wings Above the Mallee by Leonie Kelsall is a heart warming yet sad story of loss, grief, love and finding a way forward. It is set in a small rural town in South Australia, Settlers Bridge.

To Amelia Fraser, flying was freedom and travelling light meant no memories. By choice, she has spent the past three years on the move with a reluctance to allow anyone to get to know her. Caring for Dusty her rescued, and Biggles the possum is her passion.

Amelia has taken a temp job with a solicitor in Settlers Bridge. The plan is to be there for only a few weeks. Dr Taylor Hartman, her friend has organised a hanger for her plane at the Brennan family farm, a few kilometres out from town.

On arrival, Amelia meets Sean Brennan, a likeable Irish sheep farmer, and his son Heath. Heath is uncommunicative and surly. On first impression, he is one of the most annoying people she has ever met.

Amelia hears a plaintive noise, and on investigation, it is a newborn motherless lamb. Reluctantly, Heath allows Amelia to take it and add it to her small collection of rescue animals.

Heath’s first impression of Amelia is rather poor as well.

Unbeknownst to Amelia, Heath is a widower struggling to deal with the death of his wife. His 19 year old daughter is a resentful teenager who is struggling to deal with the death of her mother. Sean also has his own demons. The troubled family has bought this farm and moved to Settlers Bridge for a new start.

In a small community, it is hard not to cross paths. Amelia and Charlee form a connection through the rescued animals.

The chapters alternate between Amelia and Heath. And, slowly, the grief, guilt, and trauma that many of the key characters have suffered are shared with the reader.

But, will Amelia and Heath ever share their stories with each other and forgive themselves enough to take a second chance at love?

This read is quite suspenseful as to what the outcome will be. As these likable characters share their stories some unbelievably hard choices are made. The small town feel with the committees, the gossip, the matchmaking and friendships adds authenticity to it all. South Australia is beautifully portrayed.

Leonie has drawn on her role as a professional counsellor to deal with the many social topics arising, death, grief, guilt, addiction, troubled family relationships, and recovering from trauma in a sensitive way. She shares many words of wisdom.

Wings Above the Mallee is a wonderful read, one you can’t put down from beginning to end.

Leonie Kelsall has written many other equally engaging books, all set in rural settings. Her writing style makes the characters come alive. She is an author you should explore!

Five stars.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Wings Above the Mallee by Leonie Kelsall. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.