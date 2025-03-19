BOOK CLUB: Present Tense

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 4.8 ]

Present Tense by Natalie Conyer is a fast-paced mystery crime thriller set in Cape Town, South Africa.

Veteran cop, Schalk Lourens, is at the murder scene of Piet Pieterse, who has been executed in a violent fashion.

Pieterse was formerly a detective with the Special Branch during the apartheid era. He was also Schalk Lourens’ old boss.

As Lourens is filming the crime scene, he remembers something Pieterse taught him years ago. “Keep a record. Do it yourself, boykie, every time. That way you can be sure. Cover your arse. Don’t trust any of them.”

Those very wise words certainly apply to this case.

With an election looming, the current Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nkosi, wants the case closed quickly, with Lourens to only report to him. People are hoping that charismatic ANC candidate General Gideon Radebe will win and put an end to the violence and unrest.

On the night of the murder, Pieterse’s American wife is away and the staff have been given the night off. The mystery is who was Pieterse expecting to visit him and why.

As Lourens investigates Pieterse’s past and present he finds a number of suspects and has put himself in incredible danger. Who to trust has become an issue as it appears that someone in power will do anything to stop the truth from being exposed.

Once Lourens has all the pieces of the puzzle his big problem is how to expose the murderer without getting himself killed in the process.

We are taken on a fast action-packed, sometimes violent journey as the present and the past connect to the rather surprising ending.

Schalk Lourens is an interesting and likeable character who has issues in his own present and past.

The book is easy to read with the chapters titled for each day of the investigation. There is a glossary at the end of the book to help with the Afrikaans terminology, which is used to present the characters in an authentic way.

I enjoyed the book, as it was quite thought-provoking and found the racial dynamics and South African politics quite interesting. This is the first in a series for Schalk Lourens, and I am looking forward to the sequel which is on its way.

