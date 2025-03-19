BOOK CLUB: After the Great Storm

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

“After the Great Storm” is the first full length novel from Ann Dombroski. This near future conspiracy thriller packs a lot in, and will intrigue many readers.

Alice Kaczmarek lives in a near future Sydney that’s ravaged by climate change, particularly regular severe storms. The cost of living is ever higher, and Alice must cope alone. Her husband, Daniel, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of causing a fatal accident on the city’s new transport system.

Not only does Alice want to free Daniel, but she also wants a baby, something that is difficult not only because of Daniel’s incarceration. These two goals draw Alice through her days.

When T, the subject of medical experimentation, crawls up the front steps of her house, Alice finds herself drawn into a strange relationship which could destroy her life – or save it.

The novel is rife with corruption and conspiracies, with everyone out for themselves, double dealing, and suspicious of others. Everything comes at a price.

The novel is atmospheric, with the world well evoked. The setting is kept relatively small, not covering much more than Alice’s immediate world and concerns. It does hint at the wider world, and readers are left with a strong sense of an environment that grew out of our present society and which has changed in believable and foreseeable ways.

Alice is a strong character, although I found her difficult to engage with emotionally. I think this is deliberate, a reflection of the glass wall she perceives between herself and others. Many readers will find it possible to empathise with her, and few will be able to resist being drawn into her dilemmas.

It’s Alice’s unshakeable focus on the future she wants – her husband, their baby – which draws the reader on. It is also this element of the novel which offers the greatest resolution.

This is a thoughtful novel, which asks plenty of questions of the reader, and perhaps should have answered one or two more itself. Most will find it absorbing and challenging, and some may find a sense of hope in it. Very few will find it easy to forget.

Recommended to readers who want to be challenged to think about difficult issues, and for those who enjoy conspiracy thrillers.

