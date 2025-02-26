BOOK CLUB: A Killing Cold

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

In “A Killing Cold”, Kate Alice Marshall has written the kind of thriller that grips a reader quickly, and then provides so many twists that you’re dizzy by the time it all concludes. It all makes perfect sense, but you may have to sit with those last few chapters for a while to make sure you’ve got it all straight in your head.

Connor Dalton is taking his fiancée, Theodora Scott, to his family’s winter retreat. It will be the first time Theo has met most of them, and given both the family’s wealth and the speed of her engagement to Connor, she’s anxious about winning them over.

Like most people, Theo has a few things in her past that she’d rather her fiancée and his family not find out about. Perhaps the biggest secret is that Theo remembers virtually nothing of her early childhood, before she was adopted at four years old.

But something about the isolated retreat begins to spark memories for Theo. It’s not long before it becomes evident that the Daltons have secrets too – and some of them might involve Theo.

This is a genuinely suspenseful novel. The setup is pretty familiar, the sort of thing you’ve read before. However, Marshall spins off from there in entirely unexpected directions. As she gradually reveals both Theo’s secrets and those of the Daltons, readers will be utterly engrossed. Some are almost predictable, some come out of left field.

I was particularly taken by the way Marshall weaves Theo’s returning memories into the gradual revelations. These reveal not just information, but more about Theo’s character. They’re a part of what sets this novel apart, central to the plot, and I felt they were handled so well.

The weather is a minor character in the novel – the cold and snow is relevant throughout, but particularly critical when the final revelations begin tumbling out. Other characters are strong, and as they’re gradually shown more fully through the novel, it’s like getting to know a new acquaintance.

There are a lot of twists in the novel, leading the reader to feel as uncertain and fearful as Theo becomes. And the final few chapters contain more twists than I’ve seen in some entire novels! I actually had to sit there for a minute and go over it all again, working out whether what I thought had just happened really had. It had! It was a tense climax, entirely believable in the world Marshall had created.

I enjoyed this novel a great deal. It’s more twisty than your average thriller, but so carefully plotted that it all works. I was identifying strongly with Theo’s emotions throughout the novel, and I’m not sure anyone could have convinced me to put it down during the climatic chapters. Highly recommended to thriller readers in particular.

ISBN: 978 1 76156 775 9

Copy courtesy of Macmillan (2025)

