BOOK CLUB: Franz Josef

Franz Josef, by award-winning Australian author Alan Carter, is a gripping and atmospheric crime novel that will have you on the edge of your seat. It is the third instalment in the Nick Chester series.

Detective Nick Chester has moved with his family to the small South Island town of Hawera near Franz Josef glacier, New Zealand. Originally from England, Nick has been living undercover after exposing corruption and criminal ties during his time in Western Australia. His attempt for a peaceful life and a fresh start from guilt and past trauma is short-lived when a man’s naked body is found suspended in a glacier.

When Nick and his partner Latifa Rapata delve into the case, they uncover that the victim is connected to corrupt dealings spanning decades. Further investigation reveals that the body is not an isolated case, and the stakes become far higher than a simple murder when more bodies are found.

I thoroughly enjoyed Nick’s return as a character in a new environment. He is not perfect and carries the weight of past trauma from earlier cases, which makes him unsure of himself and influences both his investigative approach and personal interactions. This makes him very relatable to readers. His partnership with Rapata anchors the narrative, offering both tension and trust as they navigate threats from the killer and the environment.

The supporting cast of characters is vital to the story, ranging from wary and secretive to helpful and trustworthy. They represent the tensions of a small, isolated community where secrets are closely guarded. Nick’s wife Annie and son Sam show the strain of secrecy and danger with the life they have been forced to live, but their support and presence add a nice touch of warmth and realism. I loved Latifa’s character; she is courageous, intelligent, and empathetic, and the perfect fit for Chester.

The setting in this novel is incredible, with the landscape almost becoming a character itself. The descriptions of the rainforest, the endless rain, and the glaciers made me feel like I was back in New Zealand, feeling the chill of the air on my face. The landscape is not just a background; it plays a huge role in the story. The sense of isolation and constant threat from nature gives the whole book a haunting feeling.

Alan Carter is a master at his craft and never disappoints. His words are vivid and cinematic, and he balances action with quiet, reflective moments. Some parts made me tense and uneasy, while others made me stop and think. I liked that the story was not predictable, and it felt raw and believable, like something that could really happen. I also appreciated how the story was not just about solving a crime, it was about facing yourself and learning to live with the past. The novel would make for a great movie.

Franz Josef is a compelling and intelligent crime novel that goes beyond the conventions of the genre. It is a powerful, emotional crime story set in one of the most stunning and dangerous places on earth. It made me reflect on how people cope with guilt, fear, and change, and how sometimes, the hardest battles are the ones inside ourselves. This is a testament to Alan Carter’s talent for crafting stories that are as much about humanity as they are about mystery.

Fans of crime fiction, especially those who enjoy atmospheric settings and character-driven plots, will find this novel deeply satisfying. I highly recommend.

