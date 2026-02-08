BOOK CLUB: Might Cry Later

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 4.7 ]

Might Cry Later by Australian author Kay Kerr is an engaging fictional story of grief, identity and the messy, beautiful process of rebuilding a life after everything familiar falls apart.

The story follows twenty-one-year-old Nora Byrne as she returns home before Christmas. With little to show besides a new autism diagnosis, she is already emotionally stretched thin. Now under the scrutinising eye of her mother, a submissive father, and siblings she has not seen in years, Nora must navigate pressure, judgement, unresolved grief, old friendships, and feelings she has never fully processed.

Nora spends much of the novel reflecting, second-guessing herself, and revisiting her memories, especially those from her youth. From the very beginning, I felt drawn to her. She is awkward, funny, overwhelmed, and honest. Her autism is portrayed naturally, without explanation or judgement. I appreciated that Nora’s growth isn’t about changing who she is, but about learning to understand herself better and speak up for her needs. Her character challenges stereotypes and offers a realistic portrayal of autism that feels lived-in rather than explained.

The supporting cast of characters adds depth, conflict, and warmth to the story. Rather than always knowing the right thing to say or do, they often misunderstood Nora or struggled to support her in ways she needed. Fran Nora’s childhood best friend and key supporting character stood out to me because of his calm presence and willingness to sit with discomfort, allowing grief, anxiety, and uncertainty to exist without pressure to fix them. Through Fran, the novel highlights the importance of dependable friendships and reminds readers that sometimes simply being there is the most meaningful form of love and support.

I enjoyed Nora’s romantic relationship with Lucy Novak. It is not central to the novel, but it enriches the story, illustrating vulnerability and trust in love. This relationship exists quietly in the background, contributing to themes of friendship, identity, and the navigation of young adulthood.

Kay Kerr’s writing is sharp, warm, and deeply empathetic. The novel balances humour with heavy emotional moments, allowing readers to sit with discomfort while still finding hope. The conversational tone makes the story accessible and engaging. Diagnosed herself, Kerr’s representation of autism is respectful and authentic.

This book gave me a lot to think about, especially around how people experience grief and communicate differently. It opens conversations about neurodiversity and the expectations placed on young people. I think many readers will see parts of themselves or someone they love reflected in Nora’s story. I hope it encourages readers to reflect on how we communicate care and understanding, particularly when someone’s needs do not align with social expectations.

Might Cry Later is a finely crafted contemporary novel that examines grief, personal transformation, and the uncertain transition into adulthood. It offers readers a heartfelt journey and an honesty that lingers long after the final page. I highly recommend.

