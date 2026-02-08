BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Might Cry Later

January 18, 2026
melissat
7 Comments
Might Cry Later by Australian author Kay Kerr is an engaging fictional story of grief, identity and the messy, beautiful process of rebuilding a life after everything familiar falls apart. 

The story follows twenty-one-year-old Nora Byrne as she returns home before Christmas. With little to show besides a new autism diagnosis, she is already emotionally stretched thin. Now under the scrutinising eye of her mother, a submissive father, and siblings she has not seen in years, Nora must navigate pressure, judgement, unresolved grief, old friendships, and feelings she has never fully processed. 

Nora spends much of the novel reflecting, second-guessing herself, and revisiting her memories, especially those from her youth. From the very beginning, I felt drawn to her. She is awkward, funny, overwhelmed, and honest. Her autism is portrayed naturally, without explanation or judgement. I appreciated that Nora’s growth isn’t about changing who she is, but about learning to understand herself better and speak up for her needs. Her character challenges stereotypes and offers a realistic portrayal of autism that feels lived-in rather than explained.

The supporting cast of characters adds depth, conflict, and warmth to the story. Rather than always knowing the right thing to say or do, they often misunderstood Nora or struggled to support her in ways she needed. Fran Nora’s childhood best friend and key supporting character stood out to me because of his calm presence and willingness to sit with discomfort, allowing grief, anxiety, and uncertainty to exist without pressure to fix them. Through Fran, the novel highlights the importance of dependable friendships and reminds readers that sometimes simply being there is the most meaningful form of love and support.

I enjoyed Nora’s romantic relationship with Lucy Novak. It is not central to the novel, but it enriches the story, illustrating vulnerability and trust in love. This relationship exists quietly in the background, contributing to themes of friendship, identity, and the navigation of young adulthood. 

Kay Kerr’s writing is sharp, warm, and deeply empathetic. The novel balances humour with heavy emotional moments, allowing readers to sit with discomfort while still finding hope. The conversational tone makes the story accessible and engaging. Diagnosed herself, Kerr’s representation of autism is respectful and authentic.

This book gave me a lot to think about, especially around how people experience grief and communicate differently. It opens conversations about neurodiversity and the expectations placed on young people. I think many readers will see parts of themselves or someone they love reflected in Nora’s story. I hope it encourages readers to reflect on how we communicate care and understanding, particularly when someone’s needs do not align with social expectations.

Might Cry Later is a finely crafted contemporary novel that examines grief, personal transformation, and the uncertain transition into adulthood. It offers readers a heartfelt journey and an honesty that lingers long after the final page. I highly recommend.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Might Cry Later by Kay Kerr. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

7 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Might Cry Later

  1. Might Cry Later by author Kay Kerr really gives amazing insight on what it is to be Autistic throughout this novel. What this book delivered certainly wasn’t what I expected (in a good/great way). I followed character Nora, aged 21 and her journey in general and how it weaved in with being newly diagnosed with Autism. The lead up to her diagnosis gives insight into how she was stretched so beyond thin she felt as though she was just crashing and burning. Having returned home to live with her mother who constantly scrutinises Nora on a regular basis, living with her dad who is very submissive and trying to establish/reestablish relationships with siblings she has hardly seen in years she was set for even more turbulence with that time of year that some people come to dread most – Christmas. She is open to even more scrutiny and judgment.
    This book offers numerous moments of hilarity, romance that help deliver on Nora’s messy life and how she copes with life’s ups and downs with her Autism diagnoses. It’s obvious that she is crushing on her neighbour/best friend Fran even all these years later. This novel hits all the right levels of what a heartfelt story can deliver and reminds us we can always come home and find yourself again.

    Thanks to Beauty and Lace bookclub and Macmillan Australia for my copy of Might Cry Later.

  2. Might Cry Later by Kay Kerr is a modern take on autism. The author has a later in life diagnosis of autism when she was in her late teens opposed to as a child. The book takes you into her life as she comes home for Christmas to her family and siblings she has not seen for a long time. It shows other people’s reactions to her and her different ways.
    I enjoyed this book more than I expected although it isn’t the usual type of book I read.

  3. Thankyou Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to review ‘Might Cry Later’ by Kay Kerr.
    Nora Byrne returns home after just receiving the diagnosis of autism.
    It’s over the Christmas break and Nora’s sister Olivia, niece Maeve (who Nora adores) and her brother Luke are staying at her parent’s home as well.
    Having always been ‘difficult’ Nora’s mother is not always understanding leading to Nora inevitably reacting in the wrong way.
    Her best friend from her childhood days is also home for Christmas, and in the past has been hurt by Nora’s attitude. Now that she understands her problems will she be able to avoid hurting him?
    How will the family cope with Nora?
    A very interesting and well written read. Plenty of entertainment from Nora, leading myself to understand the difficulty that people have to cope with when they perceive things a little differently.

  4. Might Cry later by Kay Kerr really grabbed me.  Kay has written this book from Nora’s perspective and Nora has just been diagnosed with Autism so she suddenly has an explanation as to why for her life seems so hard and why it is that she doesn’t seem to handle things the way others do.  Nora so badly wants her relationship with Fran, the boy next door to become more than just friends but that seems impossible as even maintaining a friendship at times seems way too hard.
    I love that Kay Kerr is writing this book with inside knowledge so to speak as she herself is autistic.  I found this story to be so very close to my heart as for a start I live on The Sunshine Coast where the book is set and so knew the locations that she spoke of in the book.  I also work with special needs children and recognised the behaviours that Nora exhibited throughout the book.
    This really is a Christmas book with a difference.  The story is set over the Christmas period.  It would be a great book for someone who wants to gain some understanding of those that have brains that work a little differently to our own and a great book for anyone who feels that they are different and just don’t fit in.

    Love your writing Kay and I hope this wont be your last book.

  5. Might Cry Later by Kay Kerr tells the story of Nora Byrne, a young woman navigating life while struggling with her mental health.

    Nora is neurodivergent and has recently been diagnosed with autism. The novel explores neurodiversity with warmth, humour and heart. The characters come across as genuine and believable and Nora’s story is narrated in a way that felt personal and easy to connect with. The feelings woven throughout the story felt honest, intense and raw. I especially loved the honesty and gentle humour that balanced the heavier themes.

    Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review this book.

  7. Might Cry Later, by Kay Kerr, tells the story of Nora Byrne, a woman who has returned to her parent’s home on the Sunshine Coast after living in Victoria for uni. As the story unravels, the reader gains further insight as to the mental health struggles that Nora has experienced and how it presents in her day-to-day life.
    As the story unfolds, the reader gets to understand Nora’s family dynamic and that mental health issues are wider spread than at first thought. At one point, Nora lists all the diagnoses that have been provided to her, however a number of these use initialisms but aren’t necessarily well known in the general public. It would have possibly been a better choice to spell these out.
    Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review Might Cry Later.

