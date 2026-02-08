BOOK CLUB: Love, Al Dente

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Love, Al Dente by Jenna Lo Bianco is a wonderful read full of fun, romance, family, suspense, and … pasta!

Alessio Ranieri feels as if his life is in ruins. Everything he has worked for has gone, and his award-winning restaurant in Melbourne is closed permanently due to the pandemic shutdowns. Alessio is over the long hours, his high standards, and the anxiety attacks and has vowed not put himself under any more pressure. He plans to never cook again.

Instead, he has decided to research his Italian heritage. His Nonna Immacolata is from Impastino, Southern Italy. She has never talked about her life or her family before coming to Australia to marry. Alessio wonders if she has secrets from the past that she hasn’t shared with her family.

Alessio has booked an apartment in Impastino for the three months of the Italian summer. On arrival, he discovers his apartment is on the upper floor of a restaurant, Trattoria dei Fiori, which is situated in the town’s square. In fact, it is surrounded by three other restaurants. Not a relaxing environment for someone who has vowed never to cook again!

Francesca Fiore, one of the owners, is a passionate, free-spirited cook who lives and breathes pasta. Her father has recently passed away, leaving her Nonna Maria and mother Elena running the restaurant.

On meeting Francesca, Alessio finds her presence alluring and wonders if she will be a distraction during his time in Impastino. He has explained to Francesca that he was a chef, but is not currently working. Francesca sees this as a sign from her papa.

Impastino holds an annual Festa della Pasta, a centuries-old cooking competition between the four restaurants in the town square. Francesca’s father has won this competition many times, and she longs to compete. However, the rules are that the candidate has to be the male head chef of the family.

Francesca’s brilliant idea involves a little white lie!

What will happen when Alessio discovers that Francesca has nominated him to represent Trattoria dei Fiori, telling the town he is a second cousin from Australia?

A friendship grows between Alessio and Francesca, they have a shared interest and respect each other’s skills. Will their relationship survive as events connect them in the present and a connection to a secret from the past?

The characters are fantastic – Alessio, Francesca, and Nonna Maria.

The cover draws you in with its design and description, “One uptight chef, one passionate cook. Mix together vigorously. Will it be love at first bite?”

It is a great read, hard to put down. You learn a lot about Italian culture, pasta, and tempering chocolate! Five stars. You may also like Venetian Lessons in Love by the same author.

