BOOK CLUB: Silvia

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Silvia by Australian author Maya Caruso, is her debut fiction novel that blends humour with heartfelt insight into family, identity, and the weight of cultural expectations.

Silvia Junior, a 42-year-old Italian-Australian woman, is rebuilding her life after a painful divorce. Though smart, self-aware, and professionally successful, she is convinced that romance is behind her.

And, to top it off, she is drained by the scrutiny and expectations of being single that have been placed upon her by her mother.

Silvia Senior is a widowed Italian matriarch whose worldview is steeped in tradition and old-school patriarchy. She is convinced her daughter’s single status is a crisis, and she never misses a chance to remind her. Their dynamic is a mix of affection, frustration, inherited trauma, and emotional landmines.

When an old friend resurfaces, Silvia Junior’s carefully collapsed world starts to expand. There’s flirting, dates, and she begins to find joy. As the relationship deepens, she becomes increasingly anxious, fearing her mother’s judgment. Silvia Senior, meanwhile, hides her own new relationship from her daughter, terrified of being seen as disloyal to her late husband.

The emotional climax comes when the two Silvias have a massive argument. Silvia Junior accuses her mother of controlling her life and making her feel like she’s never enough. Silvia Senior fires back, accusing her daughter of abandoning tradition and disrespecting the sacrifices she made.

The characters have been incredibly well-developed, and spring from the page with their energy, lots of fun, dollops of anguish, frustrations, and setbacks that life throws at them. They are women that many of us can relate to with life’s difficulties and twists and turns.

Silvia Junior’s arc is one of the most satisfying parts of the novel. What makes her compelling is how real she feels. She is a woman who is genuinely trying to figure out what she wants after years of doing what she was supposed to. Her humour is sharp, her vulnerability is understated, and her growth feels earned. Silvia Senior is a force of nature. She’s opinionated and dramatic. As much as she is frustrating, she is also hilarious and unexpectedly touching.

The supporting characters, especially the romantic interests, add texture without overshadowing the Silvias. They serve as mirrors, challengers, and help reveal new layers of the protagonists. The extended family adds humour and chaos, but also highlights the generational divide that both Silvias are trying to navigate.

What I loved most was how funny the book is. Caruso has a gift for capturing the absurdity of everyday life, especially the way families can drive you up the wall while also being the people you’d do anything for. As a reader, you will see so much of your family dynamics in this read. The writing is warm and witty, and the emotional moments land because they’re grounded in real, lived-in detail.

Silvia is a standout debut; you think you’re settling in for a light, funny story about a woman trying to get her life together, and suddenly you’re knee-deep in a heartfelt exploration of mothers, daughters, and the strange, hopeful chaos of starting over in your forties.

Readers who enjoy contemporary fiction with strong character work, especially stories about family, culture, and personal rediscovery, will find much to love here.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Silvia by Maya Caruso. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.