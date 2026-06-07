BOOK CLUB: The Girls Before

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The Girls Before, by American author Kate Alice Marshall, is an intriguing psychological fiction thriller and crime mystery.

This dark story starts with some superb scene-setting as it weaves two storylines together, “Above” and “Below”, drawing the reader into a deep tale that, once it gets its claws into you, won’t let go.

A girl known as Stranger is trapped in a dark underground bunker, not knowing how long she has been there. She is surviving on hope and the carved messages of the girls who came before her. Their names, words, warnings, and instructions were passed down from one dead girl to another, hoping one of them might survive.

Audrey Dixon works as a high school counsellor and volunteers in search and rescue. She is haunted by the disappearance of her childhood best friend, Janie Martin, when they were teenagers, and she is driven, persistent, and a bit obsessive when it comes to finding missing girls.

When she discovers evidence in the forest that a teenage runaway might have been kidnapped from land belonging to the town’s most prominent family, the Hills, she pushes boundaries, ignores warning signs, and makes increasingly risky decisions in the search to find her.

The reader is carried into the woods, and it is worth the time spent taking the journey. The dual narrative works incredibly well, slowly revealing how these stories connect while building a constant sense of dread, as perspectives change. It is a well-written, well-thought-out plot full of suspense and twists and turns, as well as heartfelt emotions that will tug at your heartstrings.

Marshall captures perfectly the inner thoughts and feelings of the characters as she takes readers on a journey as they deal with terror and chaos. I liked Audrey along with her trusted dog companion, Barry. She feels things deeply, driven by her past guilt, trauma, and a need for control, which makes her feel real and layered. At times, her choices were questionable, but her tenacity for the truth was unwavering.

I admired Stranger. I feel her personality is deeply shaped by years of captivity and trauma, which has fractured her sense of identity. But with that, she is resilient and hypervigilant, mentally adapting to her environment to survive. Her ability to endure extreme psychological pressure is one of her defining traits.

The Girls Before is a gripping, eerie thriller with strong emotional undercurrents and plenty of twists. If you enjoy slow-burn mysteries, dual timelines, and stories about buried secrets in small towns, this is worth a read.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Girls Before by Kate Alice Marshall. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.