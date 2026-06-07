BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Girls Before

June 6, 2026
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The Girls Before, by American author Kate Alice Marshall, is an intriguing psychological fiction thriller and crime mystery.

This dark story starts with some superb scene-setting as it weaves two storylines together, “Above” and “Below”, drawing the reader into a deep tale that, once it gets its claws into you, won’t let go. 

A girl known as Stranger is trapped in a dark underground bunker, not knowing how long she has been there. She is surviving on hope and the carved messages of the girls who came before her. Their names, words, warnings, and instructions were passed down from one dead girl to another, hoping one of them might survive. 

Audrey Dixon works as a high school counsellor and volunteers in search and rescue. She is haunted by the disappearance of her childhood best friend, Janie Martin, when they were teenagers, and she is driven, persistent, and a bit obsessive when it comes to finding missing girls. 

When she discovers evidence in the forest that a teenage runaway might have been kidnapped from land belonging to the town’s most prominent family, the Hills, she pushes boundaries, ignores warning signs, and makes increasingly risky decisions in the search to find her. 

The reader is carried into the woods, and it is worth the time spent taking the journey. The dual narrative works incredibly well, slowly revealing how these stories connect while building a constant sense of dread, as perspectives change. It is a well-written, well-thought-out plot full of suspense and twists and turns, as well as heartfelt emotions that will tug at your heartstrings. 

Marshall captures perfectly the inner thoughts and feelings of the characters as she takes readers on a journey as they deal with terror and chaos. I liked Audrey along with her trusted dog companion, Barry. She feels things deeply, driven by her past guilt, trauma, and a need for control, which makes her feel real and layered. At times, her choices were questionable, but her tenacity for the truth was unwavering. 

I admired Stranger. I feel her personality is deeply shaped by years of captivity and trauma, which has fractured her sense of identity. But with that, she is resilient and hypervigilant, mentally adapting to her environment to survive. Her ability to endure extreme psychological pressure is one of her defining traits.

The Girls Before is a gripping, eerie thriller with strong emotional undercurrents and plenty of twists. If you enjoy slow-burn mysteries, dual timelines, and stories about buried secrets in small towns, this is worth a read.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Girls Before by Kate Alice Marshall. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

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3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Girls Before

  1. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read The Girls Before by Kate Alice Marshall.

    I absolutely loved this turn paging thriller.

    Going between past and present this book will have you gripping the edge of your seat.

    Many girls have gone missing and Audrey can’t help herself but try to find them. But what danger lies ahead?

    There are lots of twists and turns in this well written book.

    A gripping tale that will keep you thinking way after you have finished it.

    Highly recommended ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

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  2. The Girls Before by Kate Alice Marshall is told in multiple points of view and at different times, but is easy to follow. It is the story of Audrey who is a search and rescue volunteer who won’t give up, especially with her past friend Janie still missing. She has her dog Barry for comfort and support and he’s a great sidekick. I also like the hint of romance we got as it was written real and provided a breath of fresh air at places. There is also a girl in a bunker, a local legend in the woods and a prominent family who have things to hide but are in plain view. The bunker scenes are a bit darker especially considering the ghosts of the bunker. That’s when I really appreciated the chapters going back and forth. This was an interesting book of a difficult topic with so many different perspectives and very human sides throughout.

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  3. There is a girl in a basement.
    The door has stopped opening.
    The light is gone.

    What an interesting storyline “The Girls Before” was written by Kate Alice Marshall and published by Pan Macmillan Australia on the 24/02/2026. I was immediately drawn into the story as it was told from dual points of view – Part I – Above – Below and then Part II – Before – After and Part III – Here – Now with a final Epilogue.

    It was vividly descriptive when the author was sharing the POV of the girl trapped in the basement – you could sense the damp, feel her isolation and despair it was eerie and terrifying – the opening hooks the reader and takes you on a journey – why was she taken and by who and why have the visits from her captor stopped – will she survive?

    This was a perfect pageturner, I was invested in the characters and storyline. We have the story being told via the girl in the basement and via Audrey, a search and rescue expert who is still looking for her best friend Janie who went missing when they were teenagers. With a child missing in the local forest she comes across evidence that potentially links a missing teenager to the area. Audrey is determined to investigate the case to try and find the missing teenager but the land belongs to a prominent family who also had links to Janie as she dated their son.

    Audrey is messy, complicated and determined to find this missing teenager and will do whatever it takes as she still lives with the regret of not opening her window to Janie on the night she knocked before she went missing all those years ago. Thanks to Beauty and Lace Magazine, The Author and Pan Macmillan Australia for a copy of the book in exchange for an honest review. It was my first time reading a Kate Alice Marshall book and I will explore her other books.

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