BOOK CLUB: Where There’s Smoke

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Where There’s Smoke is written with Karly Lane’s signature warmth, and while I didn’t entirely connect with the main characters, fans of the author will find this to be a lovely story of a connection rediscovered.

Kenzie Knight has built a successful life as a wedding planner, despite having her early plans thrown into disarray by an early curveball. The last five years have been tough but satisfying. Then one day, a routine meeting with a bride and groom upends her life again. She and the groom, Ewan, have a past.

Kenzie is faced with a dilemma: tell Ewan the result of their one-night stand, and risk ruining his relationship and her business. Or tell him, and watch lives explode.

Now I have to say that it was quite obvious, pretty much immediately, what Kenzie’s secret is. This is a familiar plot, and you’d have to be fairly dim not to spot it. However, Lane is a skilled writer and infuses the familiar plot with freshness and energy.

Very early on, Kenzie and Ewan both made decisions that left me unsympathetic towards them. I also found Kenzie surprisingly irresponsible as a business owner. Still, whether you like or dislike them, they’re real and grounded characters. Many readers will find them believable and sympathetic. And, the involvement of other people makes Kenzie and Ewan’s story relatively high stakes.

Lane writes with warmth and sympathy. Her long list of novels, such as Twist of Fate, deservedly, have a place in many readers’ hearts.

This book is well written, with strong characters and a vivid setting. It’s an easy read and an engaging one. Although this wasn’t the novel for me (sadly), it is one I think many readers will enjoy.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Where There’s Smoke by Karly Lane. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.