BOOK CLUB: Twist of Fate

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

In “Twist of Fate”, Karly Lane offers a delightful tale that continues to stretch her writing without venturing too far from the rural romance genre she’s best known for.

Bel Buckley is happy enough with her life, despite occasionally being a little lonely – small rural towns aren’t exactly overflowing with single men. But she’s got a good enough job, good friends, a cosy home, and her beloved romance novels.

And then one day the best man at her cousin’s wedding arrives in town – and he’s a dead ringer for Bel’s favorite romantic hero from her favourite romantic series. Bel tries to keep her eye on the line between reality and fiction, but it’s oh so hard when Tate seems to embody everything she’s dreamed of for years.

This is a romance, but it’s also the story of a woman finding her feet – perhaps a little later in life than some, but at an age when a lot of people are still working out their lives. She finds a way to move herself from a “good enough” life to one she’s actively happy with, and it’s an interesting journey to follow her on.

Romance readers will be satisfied, as this works with familiar tropes and gives them plenty to enjoy. Readers who don’t identify with the genre so strongly may find this a touch predictable, but will also find a lot to appreciate in the strong characters and generally interesting plot.

There was one scene early on that I was uncomfortable with, and it felt like Lane had hit a wrong note. But, it turned out that this was laying the foundation for something later in the novel (and not, perhaps, what you might expect when you first read it).

This is a delightful read which offers strong, empathetic central characters and a believable, involving story. Lane’s writing style is light and easy, and most readers will close the book with a smile on their face.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Twist of Fate by Karly Lane. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.