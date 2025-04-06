BOOK CLUB: The Montegiallo School of Swearing

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The Montegiallo School of Swearing by Andrew HC McDonald is a hilarious and entertaining story of cultural differences, finding yourself and romance.

English teacher Brian Chapman is a runner up for Victorian Teacher of the Year. After celebrating or commiserating his loss with his friend Tony, and after way too many margaritas, Brian wakes to a confusing message. It says, “Congratulations, your one Euro payment has been accepted and the property has been reserved in your name.”

The email has come from real estate agents, Franco and Viviana Messina, in Montegiallo. It is followed by, “Thank you, Mr Chapman, your non refundable payment of 5000 Euros has been processed”.

Brian has bought an Italian mansion in Montegiallo through the Italian Government scheme to revitalise rural towns. The deposit will be paid to tradespeople when renovations are started on the property.

Brian asks himself, “Did I really do that?” The answer is, “Yes, you really did!”

Brian is recently divorced, their property has been sold and it will settle in two weeks. He has given notice at school as he certainly didn’t want to bump into his ex. The non-refundable deposit equates to $8,000 Australian, and he is not going to lose that.

Brian decides it is time to start his new life. That new life will start after a 28 hour flight to reach his new home.

Once Brian arrives, we are taken on a hilarious journey as Brian transforms himself from old Brian to new Brian. He explores his house, discovering just what he has purchased.

He tries to fit in with the locals, armed with his school days book of Personal Italian Grammar. He soon meets other expats, although none are from Australia, and he has to negotiate the complicated building arrangements within the town. His visa doesn’t allow him to work, and he will need to do something to supplement his savings. A surprising and hilarious “cash employment” opportunity arises, which turns the town upside down.

The best news for Brian is that Franco and Viviana are father and daughter. Viviana is rather stunning, and Brian is rather interested. But just what does Viviana think of him?

I thoroughly enjoyed this book. It is easy and fun to read, with so much humour. I found I couldn’t put it down, I just kept wanting to know what would happen next.

Brian, Viviana, and the residents of Montegiallo are wonderful characters. This is Andrew’s first novel and I can’t wait to see what his next will be!

Just a tiny heads up….there is some swearing involved, but all in the name of fun.

