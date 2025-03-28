BOOK CLUB: Dancing with Bees

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Dancing with Bees by Australian author Anna Maynard is a beautifully romantic work of fiction with plenty of emotional sensitivity, realism, and sweet moments.

Thirty-three-year-old Sunny Moritz feels a strong urge to change her life, she has a hunger for happiness and satisfaction. She is tired of soulless romances and disappointing her parents, who feel like she is floating through life without any clear plan or goals. With an interest to keep bees in her backyard she seeks help.

Alan is determined to go back to the Antarctic to further his career. In the meantime, he assists people in beekeeping. When he receives a message from Sunny to help her get started in beekeeping, he is more than happy to share his vast knowledge.

Though starting over feels difficult for Sunny, she is lucky to have a new challenge in beekeeping, especially when it takes an interesting turn when she finds herself developing feelings for the handsome scientist. Is she ready to give life and love another chance?

The storytelling is a thorough blend of steamy romance, humour, and unpredictability. The writing style is simple, and the dialogue flows freely. With an engaging plot that has depth, it held me spellbound until the end.

Maynard has written some incredibly clever, likeable, and interesting characters who more than endeared themselves to me. Each brought something new to the story, they are well-developed with flaws and questionable decisions that make them human and relatable.

Sunny is a woman that I could not help but like, even though her life is lacking direction, she acknowledges and has the insight to make necessary changes. I found myself rooting for her many times. I loved the profound exploration of her interest in beekeeping and taking steps to change her life and reconnect with her parents.

Alan is delivered with just as much compassion and realism as Sunny and given his own standing in the story, rather than just being an accessory to it. He is strong, determined, successful, and has so much patience with Sunny. I enjoyed the development in their relationship.

I also liked the beekeeping element. It is a fascinating process to plan, organise, control, coordinate and operate apiaries, whether done as a hobby or professionally. It must be such a rewarding job to produce honey and other products and to care for such beautiful insects. The Tasmanian landscape was perfect for the setting.

The cover is well executed with a gorgeous design, colour palette and large font. It is bold in its quietness and suits the subject perfectly. It is a definite stand out on the shelf to pique a reader’s interest.

Dancing with Bees is a very well-written story that will thrill readers to the last page. It is funny, sassy, and energetic story. Anna Maynard is a skilled, exceptional writer who fans of romance books will be happy to discover. I will be looking for more books by this wonderful author. I highly recommend.

Thank you, Beauty and Lace and Echo Publishing, for the opportunity to read and review.

