BOOK CLUB: At Cafe 64

At Cafe 64 by Shaeden Berry is a suspenseful crime, mystery thriller. It explores loss, grief, blame, anger, and relationships.

Without any warning, Justin Kowalski drives his vehicle across a line of traffic and through the front wall of Café 64, killing himself and three other people. The story is told by Maddie, Emily, and Flo, three strangers whose lives have been impacted by this tragedy.

The three women have been following online “The Victims of the Café 64 Tragedy Support Group”. Eighteen months after the tragedy, the group is holding a meeting for the victims. Maddie, Emily, and Flo attend.

Maddie, a fiancée left behind, is consumed by rage, relentlessly searching for answers as to why it has happened. Using the pretence of a podcast, she interviews victims, searching for anyone who could be blamed. Someone must have known Justin was planning to do this and could have prevented him.

Emily, a sister in hiding, is consumed by guilt and the secret she is keeping. Someone is stalking her. Who is it, what do they know, and is Emily in danger?

Then there is Flo, a bystander who insists she is fine and didn’t see anything at all, and is too scared to look back and remember that day. Flo has broken off her engagement.

Maddie, Emily, and Flo’s lives entwine. The three women are forced to confront their loss, grief, lies, and truths as they struggle to find a way to cope and move forward.

Shaeden Berry has chosen a great topic for this book. The main characters are strong. The writing style is great as she adds suspense by revealing a little bit about each character at a time, leading to a climactic conclusion.

It is a read you can’t put down as you gather all the pieces of the puzzle while feeling every emotion with Maddie, Emily, and Flo.

I found it quite a powerful and thought-provoking book, as it leads you to question exactly who is a victim, as it is not just the family of those who have died.

Thoroughly recommend this, it is a great read. Five stars.

