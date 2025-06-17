BOOK CLUB: Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 3.5 ]

I enjoyed the latest novel from V.E. Schwab, Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, a great deal. The story follows three young women – Maria, Charlotte, and Alice – across time periods from the 1500s to the present. Each is feeling restricted, to one degree or another, by society’s expectations of women and the paths open to them.

Maria and Charlotte both find mysterious widows offering them an alternate path, which seems better than the alternatives. However, the widows have not spelt out the reality of their choices or the consequences. They are vampires and offer the women power, but also darkness and violence.

Alice is given no choice. A one-night stand throws her onto the same path already travelled by Maria and Charlotte. But Alice is a very different person, and doggedly searches for answers and revenge.

Vampirism is portrayed as brutal and violent, and unpleasant in some aspects. This isn’t a new slant on vampirism, but it’s vivid and infuses both the plot and the characters. It is a crucial part of both the plot and atmosphere.

The primary female characters are all lesbians, and as such, lesbian relationships are described frankly and frequently. Although the cover warns of explicit content, I found the adult content quite mild and not particularly explicit compared to some of what’s being published as romantasy.

However, the emotional content of the relationships is what really matters, and that’s conveyed with both sensitivity and, at times, a kind of brutality which matches both the social attitudes of different times and the violent themes which underlie much of the action.

I found this a slow read to start with. The early part of the novel focuses almost entirely on Maria, and I found the novel more interesting when other characters became involved. That’s probably partly because the Maria storyline also carries much of the responsibility for explaining plot elements.

The social mores and expectations are different in the three timelines, and yet the women have a great deal in common. This is undoubtedly part of Schwab’s point, but for me, it was the least engaging part of the novel. I was more interested in the individual character development, and that’s handled with depth and skill.

I found this an interesting, if occasionally slow, read, and it’s one I’ll remember for a while. The dark presentation of the vampires was an interesting change from the softer representation that’s snuck into pop culture in recent years. I recommend this for readers who like their fantasy dark or who want to be challenged a little.

