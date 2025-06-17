BOOK CLUB FANTASY AND FANGS

BOOK CLUB: Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil

June 16, 2025
Lorraine
3 Comments
I enjoyed the latest novel from V.E. Schwab, Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, a great deal. The story follows three young women – Maria, Charlotte, and Alice – across time periods from the 1500s to the present. Each is feeling restricted, to one degree or another, by society’s expectations of women and the paths open to them.

Maria and Charlotte both find mysterious widows offering them an alternate path, which seems better than the alternatives. However, the widows have not spelt out the reality of their choices or the consequences. They are vampires and offer the women power, but also darkness and violence.

Alice is given no choice. A one-night stand throws her onto the same path already travelled by Maria and Charlotte. But Alice is a very different person, and doggedly searches for answers and revenge.

Vampirism is portrayed as brutal and violent, and unpleasant in some aspects. This isn’t a new slant on vampirism, but it’s vivid and infuses both the plot and the characters. It is a crucial part of both the plot and atmosphere.

The primary female characters are all lesbians, and as such, lesbian relationships are described frankly and frequently. Although the cover warns of explicit content, I found the adult content quite mild and not particularly explicit compared to some of what’s being published as romantasy.

However, the emotional content of the relationships is what really matters, and that’s conveyed with both sensitivity and, at times, a kind of brutality which matches both the social attitudes of different times and the violent themes which underlie much of the action.

I found this a slow read to start with. The early part of the novel focuses almost entirely on Maria, and I found the novel more interesting when other characters became involved. That’s probably partly because the Maria storyline also carries much of the responsibility for explaining plot elements. 

The social mores and expectations are different in the three timelines, and yet the women have a great deal in common. This is undoubtedly part of Schwab’s point, but for me, it was the least engaging part of the novel. I was more interested in the individual character development, and that’s handled with depth and skill.

I found this an interesting, if occasionally slow, read, and it’s one I’ll remember for a while. The dark presentation of the vampires was an interesting change from the softer representation that’s snuck into pop culture in recent years. I recommend this for readers who like their fantasy dark or who want to be challenged a little.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. SchwabYou can read their comments below, or add your own review.

3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil

  1. V. E. Schwab’s novel Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil, is a dark story that moves across the centuries, following the experiences of three women: Maria in 1532, Charlotte in 1837, and Alice in 2019 . Marie struggles with a confining marriage, Charlotte doesn’t fit in and Alice is coming to terms with her grief. All feel constrained by their own expectations and the realities of the life they find themselves in.
    The book touches on love, loneliness, societal conformity and perhaps fundamentally the price of taking control …
    I was unfamiliar with V.E. Schwab’s work and to be honest it was not what I was expecting… and I had to push myself to keep reading.
    While the book was well written and the multiple timelines easy to navigate, I found the actual storyline quite slow paced and basic. I also found the fantasy aspect cliched and catering too much to what has become a ‘popular’ genre – vampires. Unfortunately the author has nothing new to say about these vampires except that they are dangerous lesbian vampires…

  2. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil
    by V.E. Schwab,

    The story is about 3 young women their bodies planted in the same soil their stories tangling like roots.

    We first meet María in 1532, a wild spirit in a world that tries to tame her. Her story is driven by hunger not just for food, but for freedom and agency in a patriarchal world.

    Then there’s Charlotte from 1827 London, locked in a gilded cage of privilege, who discovers love and freedom in the most unexpected way but at a cost.

    Finally in 2019 Boston, we follow Alice, a modern young woman whose rage fuels a search for truth, justice, and identity after trauma reshapes her life.

    The writing is poetic, raw, evocative.
    Despite the different centuries, the emotional struggles of each woman feel relatable.

    This book is dark at times, and the content warning is warranted it has mature and explicit themes.
    The stories are very powerful, a reflection on how women survive, break free, and rise again, even when the world tries to bury them.

    Thankyou Beauty and Lace I enjoyed reading this book although at times I thought I would put it down I kept coming back for more .
    Definitely for mature Adults only .
    I thought this book was out of my league but it got better as I got into the stories. I could understand who the author was talking about and I found I wasn’t getting confused .

  3. Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V.E. Schwab is a beautifully written, atmospheric novel that follows three women across centuries—María (1532), Charlotte (1827), and Alice (2019)—each confronting the weight of silence, control, and identity in a world that tries to bury them.

    Schwab’s prose is lyrical and haunting, with a quiet intensity that builds slowly but purposefully. The timelines weave together seamlessly, and while the story touches on supernatural elements like vampires, it’s more a meditation on power, grief, and transformation than a traditional fantasy.

    It’s a dark, poetic read—more about emotional depth than action—and best suited to readers who appreciate elegant writing and layered themes. Quietly powerful and deeply affecting.

