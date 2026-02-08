BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Endless Sky

January 14, 2026
Lorraine
7 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 3 Average: 4.7]

In “The Endless Sky”, Di Morrissey takes an interesting look at how a television program is developed. In the process, she provides a vivid insight into a part of Australia’s natural heritage that readers might be unaware of.

Nicole Roberston is a top-rated television presenter and has managed to stay successful into her fifties, despite some personal upheaval. Now she’s facing more upheaval at the television studio, as an unpleasant and overbearing executive takes the reins.

Nicole and her producer, Stacie, escape into the remote outback. Mostly, they’re chasing a story, but it doesn’t hurt that they’re out of range of all communications. 

Initially, Nicole and Stacie aren’t really sure what story they’re going to tell, but as they wander the outback, they become interested in the fossils dug from Australian soil, the stories they tell, and the danger development presents to them. Soon, the pair discovers that there’s also a criminal aspect to the story they’re interested in.

Morrissey throws a lot into this story, with a strong environmental message, a shadow of MeToo, a romantic subplot, a criminal strand, and the main storyline of developing a television program. It sounds overcrowded, but many of the issues are only touched on lightly. The plot remains straightforward and easy to follow.

This novel is almost gently paced. Nothing really happened in a great rush. That actually lent it an air of reality – life is not usually lived as a series of cliff hangers. Events build up more gradually and don’t always lead to dramatic climaxes. In “The Endless Sky,” exciting and interesting things happen, but there’s no violence or gore or much direct unpleasantness.

Morrissey uses the technique of flicking back and forward in time without flagging where or when she is. This is easy to follow, but I’m not sure it really added much to the story.

Many readers will enjoy it; the plot is interesting if low-key, the characters are quite strong, and the issues canvassed are very relevant. The lack of sharp edges will make it absolutely perfect for readers looking for something that’s not very confronting.

This is a comfort read with a strong underlying message about the environment and the need to protect it. It’s an easy read, and a safe choice if you’re looking for a present for someone and you’re not quite sure of their reading tastes.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Endless Sky by Di Morrissey. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

You May Also Like:

BOOK CLUB: Love and Retribution

Book Review: Second Time Sweeter

Guest Post: Victoria Purman

Book Club: Talk of the Town

7 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Endless Sky

  1. I really enjoyed reading The Endless Sky by Di Morrissey. It’s about two women who travel into remote parts of Australia looking for a TV story, but along the way they discover much more than they expected. I loved how the story showed the beauty of the outback and how the characters changed as they faced challenges and uncovered secrets. It’s a book about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world, and I found it very engaging and easy to read.

    Perfect read for anyone who likes friendship, life in the outback, and emotional stories that make you feel connected to the characters.

    Reply

  2. Thanks Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read Di Morrissey’s The Endless Sky – as a fan of Di’s books this one again did not disappoint.
    Nicole is a TV presenter and along with her producer Stacie they travel to outback Australia to create a new prime time show on their travels they discover secrets, fossils, rugged landscapes and even romance.
    A very enjoyable read ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

    Reply

  3. I know you’ll “dig” this book as much as I did, I can’t thank Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan enough for the opportunity to read and review this captivating story.

    I learnt so much about paleontology and in particular dinosaur digs. I was enthralled by the entire process, from meticulously, gently dusting away the soil and exposing the fossilised skeletons of these prehistoric creatures that roamed the earth eons ago, to them eventually being displayed in museums worldwide.

    I loved the remote outback setting, the red baked earth, jump-ups dotting the diverse terrain, and ‘the endless sky’ backdrop.

    The insider knowledge of the stairclimbing cut throat business of the tv industry was insightful to read, and definitely an area that Di Morrissey no doubt has experienced first-hand.

    One particular blossoming relationship throughout the story, definitely added to the appeal, and had me crossing my fingers and toes for a happily ever-after.

    I loved the mystery element intertwined throughout the pages definitely kept me on my toes, thinking I had it all sorted out and then another red herring surfaced, taking me back to square one, it had me guessing until the final chapter.

    Eighty-two-year-old Di Morrissey’s thirty first novel is a five-star read, one you’ll thoroughly enjoy reading and leave you anxiously sitting on the edge of your seat waiting for her thirty second novel to hit the shelves.

    Reply

  4. The Endless Sky by Di Morrissey is an engaging story of mystery, suspense, adventure, friendship and romance set in the Australian outback.
    Nicole, a top rating TV presenter and her producer friend Stacie are tasked to create a hit show. The brief is to find somewhere in the Australian outback that viewers haven’t seen or been before.
    A chance meeting with a geologist sends them in the direction of a dinosaur fossil dig in Queensland.
    Throw in a missing tourist, a romance, theft, black market and a change of boss at the TV station creating a race for the prime slot for their program, all makes for plenty of action, danger and suspense.
    The book is easy to read and does not disappoint. The factual element re the dinosaur fossils is fascinating. The description of the spectacular scenery makes you defiantly want to visit.
    5 stars to match the outback night sky on the stunning cover.

    Reply

  5. I haven’t read a Di Morrissey book for quite awhile, The Endless Sky was a good reminder of how great her books are.
    TV presenter Nicole and her producer friend Stacie hit the road to find themselves a new hit TV show, the goal is to find somewhere the average Aussie hasn’t visited or knows about.
    They find themselves meeting a mix of different characters and on some different adventures that quickly turn dangerous.
    The story has a interesting mix of characters, they all intertwine and add little bits to the story and help pull it all together, the mix of drama, suspense, mystery and a bit of romance keep the story interesting and keep it flowing.
    The descriptions of the landscape are amazing, you can just imagine the endless sky going on forever and being able to see it all uninterrupted by civilisation.
    It also delves into some thought provoking topics with the fossils, with a range of different thoughts on how fossils should be preserved and used.
    Thanks Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for this thoroughly enjoyable book to read and review.

    Reply

  6. Di Morrissey always seems to have a way of telling a story and educating at the same time and that is just what she has done in The Endless Sky.
    Nicole and her best friend Stacie who also happens to be her producer decide to head off into the Australian Outback in hopes that they will find something worthy of creating a tv news story about.  They had no idea of the amazing adventure they would take part in and how this trip would impact both their lives.
    They learn about amazing fossils and their value.
    They become involved in the case of a missing man.
    Their lives are on the line.
    And they make some wonderful new friends.
    The Endless Sky is a wonderful story that helps to educate about how awesome our treasured outback is and how it must be looked after and preserved.

    I really enjoyed this book and love how unique Australian stories are.

    Reply

  7. This is the first Di Morrissey book that I have read and I look forward to reading more.
    Nicole and Stacie are working on a TV program and tasked with coming up with a new show. In amongst the chaos of working under a temporary supervisor who does not have the same viewpoint as them, they decide to go rogue and pursue their original plan.
    Through a road trip and meeting various people along the way, Nicole and Stacie have an adventure that is tv worthy. Through learning about the people and places in country towns of Queensland, digging for fossils and the natural landscape and traditional care for country, Di Morrissey captures the heart of the story. Mystery and intrigue are woven in amongst the adventure to keep the story tracking along.
    Thank you Beauty and Lace, and Pan MacMillan for the opportunity to read and review this book.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *