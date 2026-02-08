BOOK CLUB: The Endless Sky

Click to rate this book! [Total: 3 Average: 4.7 ]

In “The Endless Sky”, Di Morrissey takes an interesting look at how a television program is developed. In the process, she provides a vivid insight into a part of Australia’s natural heritage that readers might be unaware of.

Nicole Roberston is a top-rated television presenter and has managed to stay successful into her fifties, despite some personal upheaval. Now she’s facing more upheaval at the television studio, as an unpleasant and overbearing executive takes the reins.

Nicole and her producer, Stacie, escape into the remote outback. Mostly, they’re chasing a story, but it doesn’t hurt that they’re out of range of all communications.

Initially, Nicole and Stacie aren’t really sure what story they’re going to tell, but as they wander the outback, they become interested in the fossils dug from Australian soil, the stories they tell, and the danger development presents to them. Soon, the pair discovers that there’s also a criminal aspect to the story they’re interested in.

Morrissey throws a lot into this story, with a strong environmental message, a shadow of MeToo, a romantic subplot, a criminal strand, and the main storyline of developing a television program. It sounds overcrowded, but many of the issues are only touched on lightly. The plot remains straightforward and easy to follow.

This novel is almost gently paced. Nothing really happened in a great rush. That actually lent it an air of reality – life is not usually lived as a series of cliff hangers. Events build up more gradually and don’t always lead to dramatic climaxes. In “The Endless Sky,” exciting and interesting things happen, but there’s no violence or gore or much direct unpleasantness.

Morrissey uses the technique of flicking back and forward in time without flagging where or when she is. This is easy to follow, but I’m not sure it really added much to the story.

Many readers will enjoy it; the plot is interesting if low-key, the characters are quite strong, and the issues canvassed are very relevant. The lack of sharp edges will make it absolutely perfect for readers looking for something that’s not very confronting.

This is a comfort read with a strong underlying message about the environment and the need to protect it. It’s an easy read, and a safe choice if you’re looking for a present for someone and you’re not quite sure of their reading tastes.

