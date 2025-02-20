BOOK CLUB: Mole Creek

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

“Mole Creek” is a twisty Australian thriller, novelist James Dunbar’s first venture into the genre. He’s produced a novel that will please many readers.

Journalist and true crime author Xander learns that his grandfather, a retired cop, has committed suicide in the small Tasmanian town of Mole Creek. But Xander doesn’t believe his grandfather would kill himself, and on arrival in Mole Creek, finds plenty of facts that he believes back up his theory.

The police don’t believe him, but plenty of people do seem to believe that Xander knows something – and want to shut him up about it. Xander’s search for the truth is punctuated with mysterious warnings, violence, and threats.

The novel crosses two timelines, modern Australia and Vietnam in the 1960s during what we call the Vietnam War. Both are evoked differently and strongly, and readers will have no difficulty seeing them as different times and places.

Xander was the only character I strongly engaged with, but to some extent, I think that was Dunbar’s intent. In keeping other characters a little too shallow for the reader to empathise with, he makes it all the harder for us to determine who’s on the side of good or evil.

Recent events in the US may cause some readers to feel that a central pillar of the unwound plot no longer has credibility – it certainly made me snort cynically! This is an unfortunate coincidence of timing. It still makes sense in the context of the novel.

The ending of the book may divide readers. As is common in the genre, multiple twists are piled on, in both the final action scenes and the quieter final unwinding and closing.

I’m on the fence; not every twist was credible to me, and the sheer number saved till close to the end made it harder to follow. But, on the other hand, you don’t want things to be too simple. A book that makes you think isn’t a bad thing.

Overall I enjoyed this and would recommend it to readers who like crime or spy thrillers.

ISBN: 978-1760688974

