BOOK CLUB: Drowning

June 5, 2023
annesteer
7 Comments
Drowning, The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T.J. Newman is a suspenseful, dramatic, mystery thriller with plenty of action. This book is very hard to put down, you just have to keep reading to find out the outcome.

Six minutes after take off, Flight 1421 crashes into the Pacific Ocean.

During the evacuation of the plane an engine explodes and fire is everywhere on the water. Realising it could mean certain death, the remaining 12 passengers are forced to shut the door and stay on the plane. With the plane partially flooded, instead of floating, the plane sinks.

There is a diverse range of personalities among the 12 trapped passengers. A sad and his daughter, a newly married husband, an elderly couple, an unaccompanied child, the First Officer, two flight attendants, an obnoxious gentleman, a nurse and a woman who can’t swim.

Will Kent is an engineer, he and his 11 year old daughter are trapped inside the plane.

By a strange coincidence, Will’s soon to be ex wife Chris, who is a civilian industrial diver, and her team are working on the Navy base when alerted to the accident.

With time running out, will the Navy and the Coast Guard come up with a plan that will not put everyone in more danger? Will they listen to Chris, who has raised valid concerns and has a plan of her own?

The 12 inside the plane are in danger, and the divers and rescue team outside the plane are in danger.

Who will survive?

The suspense as the rescue plays out keeps you so engaged. You feel as if you are there with them through the whole ordeal. You feel their fear, desperation and hope.

The characters – some are strong and resourceful. Others are struggling with the situation. What makes the story more intense is that they all are real and relatable people, thrown together in a plane crash.

This is far more than a plane crash and rescue story, it is about relationships, cooperation, survival, and the lengths a parent will go to save their child.

I highly recommend this fantastic book that keeps you guessing right until the very end, and I am sure it would make a great movie.

T.J Newman certainly knows her subject as she had been a flight attendant for many years.

Cleverly, the first chapter of her previous and first book, Falling, is included at the end of Drowning.

I am certainly going to have to read this one too.

Thank you to Simon and Schuster and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this great story and introduce me to T.J. Newman as an author.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been reading Drowning by T.J. Newman. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

7 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Drowning

  1. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the chance to read this interesting book. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time, and it kept me guessing. Such a fantastic read about relationships, family and survival. I will definitely be reading more from this author.

  2. Drowning by T.J. Newman is a fast paced action story that kept my interest to the last page.

    The story is based around a plane that has ditched into the ocean minutes into takeoff and the extraordinary efforts made to rescue the passengers and crew. Whilst that definitely kept my interest, it was the stories behind the characters that made me want to keep reading.

    The characters were well written, making it easy to picture the story being played out on the screen and the personalities of each characters were unique and engaging.

    I read the story over a 24 hour period, and had I not had other commitments chances are I would have read it in one sitting.

    This is definitely a story I would recommend to others, but maybe not right before a flight.

  3. Wow. This is a book you won’t be able to put down once you start reading!! This intense suspense/Thriller is a must read for all. I enjoyed learning new technical words and the ending was fantastic. It honestly felt like I was right there with the characters going through what they were going through.

    Thankyou to Beauty and Lace Club and Simon and Schuster for my advanced copy of Drowning.

    I am off to read Falling by the same author now.

  4. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Simon and Schuster for my copy.
    T.J Newman has done it again with another brilliant book.

    Wow, this book gets straight into the action and barely let’s up until the end.
    It’s tense, gripping, nail biting and scary. I felt a little bit of claustrophobia thinking about the survivors of the crash, but that was nothing compared to the fear of drowning. I really liked all the characters except Andy and and found all were strong under the frightening situations that they, the survivors were in and the helplessness and burden of the rescuers. I enjoyed the elaborate plans the rescuers came up with and the improvisations they made to equipment and changing situations.
    So well written and this story is also one of hope. I highly recommend this book, but buckle up for the ride if you do read it.

    5 stars

  5. Thankyou Beautyandlace and simon&schuster for the opportunity to review ‘Drowning’ by T.J. Newman.
    Shortly after takeoff an aeroplane crashes and safety protocols are followed. The flight attendants have their job cut out calming the passengers, it’s easy to imagine the terror that would be felt in these circumstances, and this is portrayed well by the author.
    The main character is Will who is travelling with his young daughter Shannon. He is estranged from his wife Chris and Chris plays a major part in the rescue of the passengers those who are trapped inside the aircraft.
    This was a gripping story researched extensively by T.J. Newman. Edge of the seat and hoping those trapped will all be rescued safely.

  6. Wow! Such an intense and gripping story. The characters were well developed, and I could really imagine myself being on this journey with them, although I do not think I could have remained calm in these circumstances. I enjoyed this book so much that I am now looking forward to reading “Falling” a previous novel by T.J.Newman.

  7. As always thankyou so much for giving me the opportunity to read this book, I was absolutely thrilled to receive it! This story follows flight 1421 which is forced to ditch into the ocean only minutes after take-off.
    With fire spreading across the water it is no longer safe to exit the plane so the remaining 12 passengers are forced to decide if they try their luck outside or close the door for safety. What they didn’t expect was for the plane to sink. Trapped in an air pocket below the sea the story tells us of not only the passengers actions but those of the rescue team above ground.
    Usually I’m more of a romance novel reader but this story was both thrilling and engaging, it was almost impossible to put down and I finished it in 3 days- I was sad when I had no more to read. This is an absolutely fantastic read and I would recommend it to anyone that will listen!

