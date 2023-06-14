BOOK CLUB: Drowning

Click to rate this book! [Total: 6 Average: 5 ]

Drowning, The Rescue of Flight 1421 by T.J. Newman is a suspenseful, dramatic, mystery thriller with plenty of action. This book is very hard to put down, you just have to keep reading to find out the outcome.

Six minutes after take off, Flight 1421 crashes into the Pacific Ocean.

During the evacuation of the plane an engine explodes and fire is everywhere on the water. Realising it could mean certain death, the remaining 12 passengers are forced to shut the door and stay on the plane. With the plane partially flooded, instead of floating, the plane sinks.

There is a diverse range of personalities among the 12 trapped passengers. A sad and his daughter, a newly married husband, an elderly couple, an unaccompanied child, the First Officer, two flight attendants, an obnoxious gentleman, a nurse and a woman who can’t swim.

Will Kent is an engineer, he and his 11 year old daughter are trapped inside the plane.

By a strange coincidence, Will’s soon to be ex wife Chris, who is a civilian industrial diver, and her team are working on the Navy base when alerted to the accident.

With time running out, will the Navy and the Coast Guard come up with a plan that will not put everyone in more danger? Will they listen to Chris, who has raised valid concerns and has a plan of her own?

The 12 inside the plane are in danger, and the divers and rescue team outside the plane are in danger.

Who will survive?

The suspense as the rescue plays out keeps you so engaged. You feel as if you are there with them through the whole ordeal. You feel their fear, desperation and hope.

The characters – some are strong and resourceful. Others are struggling with the situation. What makes the story more intense is that they all are real and relatable people, thrown together in a plane crash.

This is far more than a plane crash and rescue story, it is about relationships, cooperation, survival, and the lengths a parent will go to save their child.

I highly recommend this fantastic book that keeps you guessing right until the very end, and I am sure it would make a great movie.

T.J Newman certainly knows her subject as she had been a flight attendant for many years.

Cleverly, the first chapter of her previous and first book, Falling, is included at the end of Drowning.

I am certainly going to have to read this one too.

Thank you to Simon and Schuster and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this great story and introduce me to T.J. Newman as an author.

