BOOK CLUB: Special Delivery

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Special Delivery by Australian author Leesa Ronald is a delightful and hilarious romantic fiction tale.

Poppy McKellar finds herself moving back to her country hometown, Orange in Central West, NSW. Her life in Sydney has abruptly ended when she finds herself pregnant and her relationship of nine years with Patrick ends. Leaving the job she loves, and her best friend hundreds of kilometres away, she can only find comfort in knowing her parents will be close by.

Apart from her parents, Poppy has no support network and wonders how she will navigate her way through single motherhood, especially when she keeps having crisis after crisis. Enter James, the annoying “Ken doll in scrubs” midwife who Poppy keeps having awkward encounters with around town and hopes to never run into again. When it is time for her baby to arrive, Poppy is shocked to see him at her delivery.

Once discharged from hospital Poppy runs into James on her daily walk with baby girl Maeve. As their walks become frequent, she gets to know James and her opinion of him changes. As she navigates her growing attraction towards him does he feel the same way?

From the chaotic opening scene, you are hooked. The author expertly blends humour, mishaps, and the complexities of unexpected connections into a heartwarming narrative. The writing is smooth, paying attention to detail, allowing the reader to feel fully immersed in the scenes. The pace is steady and stays constant from start to finish.

There is a striking balance when it comes to character, setting, and plot. Ronald possesses the skill to develop characters with depth and authenticity. Quirky dialogue enables readers to fall in love with the characters, making them relatable and very likeable.

Poppy’s character is down-to-earth with spunk and independence but also shows vulnerability in her current situation. I like how she opened up after the birth and her transformation from a person thinking she had to do it all alone to someone willing to accept help was admirable.

Although at first James seemed uptight and a stickler for the rules, his patience, and kindness really shined through. His admirable strength of character and appealing nature make him a superbly lovable hero.

The supporting cast of characters is a great fit especially Poppy’s best friend Dani who pulls no punches, her vivacious Mum Chrissie, and next-door neighbour Mary who is very crafty in her ways.

The cover is so vibrant with its large type, layers of colour, and cute characters.

As a debut novel, Special Delivery is not only a romp through mishaps and misadventures but also a reflection on resilience, friendship, romance, and the unpredictability of life’s challenges. The author navigates these themes with light-heartedness and optimism, ensuring the novel remains a feel-good read. It will leave you smiling and eagerly anticipating Leesa Ronald’s next literary offering.

This book is a must-read for fans of romantic comedies who enjoy a blend of humour, heart, and memorable characters.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Special Delivery by Leesa Ronald. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.