BOOK CLUB: The Path Through the Coojong Trees

The Path Through the Coojong Trees by Australian author Leonie Kelsall is a work of fiction in the interpersonal drama, romance, and slice-of-life genres.

The storyline is told in two timeframes alternating throughout the novel between “then” and “now”. Nineteen-year-old Natasha Wilson is in her final year of high school. Her life and home situation have not been easy; her mum would disappear for days on end after half-price pub nights and reappear when the Centrelink cheque ran out. As well as caring for her father, she also worked two jobs to help with the rent.

Once her high school years are completed, Natasha is determined to leave her hometown of Borganville to study teaching at a university in Sydney. Her childhood and hearing loss were not going to hold her back, as she was determined to make a life for herself.

When a new student starts at her school from Türkiye, Nat is designated to show Tarik around. Seen as outsiders, they form a close bond and become inseparable until Tarik leaves Borganville. Nat is heartbroken, wondering how she could possibly go on, especially when she finds out she is pregnant.

Ten years later, Natasha and her daughter Zehra move to Settlers Bridge, a small country town in South Australia. She landed a teaching position at the local primary school, along with a quaint cottage to live nestled on the banks of the Murray River.

The townsfolk are welcoming and embrace them into their fold. When Hamish McKenzie, the local mechanic, crosses her path, an attraction grows. Is she ready to move on from the past and trust love again?

This is one of the finest stories I have read in the author’s complete work. It is an absolute wonder, tender, hypnotic, and deeply moving. It is pleasing to see her take a risk and try something off the beaten track from the set format of books from this genre, highlighting cultural differences and racism in Australia, from our traditional custodians of the land to Islamophobia.

Kelsall has a way with narration that homes in on little details and gives you the aura of a whole person. The characters are real, and it will be a sheer delight for any reader to navigate the hidden depths of their hearts and their powerful emotions.

Natasha’s determination, passion, and spiritedness had me cheering her on. Her personal struggles made for a compelling read. The chemistry between her and Hamish is evident throughout, with twists and turns to keep you wanting more. The supporting characters, all equally well-developed, fall into place naturally with their own personalities.

The depiction of an Australian small-town life and the landscape are brought into vivid clarity, providing the reader with a real sense of place, you feel like you are right there with the characters, and confirming that Kelsall writes what she knows.

As with every Leonie Kelsall book, The Path Through the Coojong Trees will be your best friend through to the end. The novel touches on many topics, including poverty, alcoholism, childhood trauma, young pregnancy, and cultural differences. Although this was balanced with charm, courage, and hope, it made for a heartwarming but occasionally heartbreaking read.

I recommend this book to anyone who loves a small-town rural romance with a happy ending.

