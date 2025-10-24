BOOK CLUB: The Path Through the Coojong Trees

The Path Through the Coojong Trees by Australian author Leonie Kelsall is a work of fiction in the interpersonal drama, romance, and slice-of-life genres.
The storyline is told in two timeframes alternating throughout the novel between “then” and “now”. Nineteen-year-old Natasha Wilson is in her final year of high school. Her life and home situation have not been easy; her mum would disappear for days on end after half-price pub nights and reappear when the Centrelink cheque ran out. As well as caring for her father, she also worked two jobs to help with the rent.
Once her high school years are completed, Natasha is determined to leave her hometown of Borganville to study teaching at a university in Sydney. Her childhood and hearing loss were not going to hold her back, as she was determined to make a life for herself.
When a new student starts at her school from Türkiye, Nat is designated to show Tarik around. Seen as outsiders, they form a close bond and become inseparable until Tarik leaves Borganville. Nat is heartbroken, wondering how she could possibly go on, especially when she finds out she is pregnant.
Ten years later, Natasha and her daughter Zehra move to Settlers Bridge, a small country town in South Australia. She landed a teaching position at the local primary school, along with a quaint cottage to live nestled on the banks of the Murray River.
The townsfolk are welcoming and embrace them into their fold. When Hamish McKenzie, the local mechanic, crosses her path, an attraction grows. Is she ready to move on from the past and trust love again?
This is one of the finest stories I have read in the author’s complete work. It is an absolute wonder, tender, hypnotic, and deeply moving. It is pleasing to see her take a risk and try something off the beaten track from the set format of books from this genre, highlighting cultural differences and racism in Australia, from our traditional custodians of the land to Islamophobia.
Kelsall has a way with narration that homes in on little details and gives you the aura of a whole person. The characters are real, and it will be a sheer delight for any reader to navigate the hidden depths of their hearts and their powerful emotions.
Natasha’s determination, passion, and spiritedness had me cheering her on. Her personal struggles made for a compelling read. The chemistry between her and Hamish is evident throughout, with twists and turns to keep you wanting more. The supporting characters, all equally well-developed, fall into place naturally with their own personalities.
The depiction of an Australian small-town life and the landscape are brought into vivid clarity, providing the reader with a real sense of place, you feel like you are right there with the characters, and confirming that Kelsall writes what she knows.
As with every Leonie Kelsall book, The Path Through the Coojong Trees will be your best friend through to the end. The novel touches on many topics, including poverty, alcoholism, childhood trauma, young pregnancy, and cultural differences. Although this was balanced with charm, courage, and hope, it made for a heartwarming but occasionally heartbreaking read.
I recommend this book to anyone who loves a small-town rural romance with a happy ending.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Path Through the Coojong Trees by Leonie Kelsall. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.
My love of books started at a very young age. My mum has always been a reader and encouraged me to read, buying me endless book from classic fairy tales advancing to the world of Enid Blyton, CS Lewis, Louisa May Alcott, Kathryn Kenny, Carolyn Keene, Francine Pascal. In my adult years the list of authors is endless and every room in my house is filled with books.
One of my favourite novels is Narnia which has always has a special place in my heart. I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 1978 and when I was given this book to read it let me escape to another world where I felt like I was in the book with all the characters, it wasfun and exciting to escape from reality and eased the ups and downs of the disease at such a young age.
In books nothing is impossible and there is endless potential and hundreds of places to explore or being taken to places that are only made up from the authors’ great minds, the past and future to navigate, characters lives you step into taking you on an emotional rollercoaster ride or being scared out of your wits. I can experience things that I can’t in real life because they’re not possible or real. It challenges my perspective and mindset expanding my worldview.
I find joy, comfort and peace with books, many people may not get it, but I know bookworms like me truly understand. Reading makes my heart happy.