BOOK CLUB: My Journey to the World Cup

My Journey to the World Cup by Sam Kerr is an inspirational story of her life, from her childhood years to the current time leading to The World Cup.

Sam Kerr is an Australian professional soccer player who is known as one of the best strikers ever to play soccer. There is so much more to know about her than her role as the captain of the Matilda’s and as the worthy recipient of the 2018 Young Australian of the Year.

The book tells us about Sam’s childhood and her wonderful supportive family. Sam’s love for AFL and her disappointment when at 12 years of age she could no longer play the sport as she was a girl. And, how she coped with the change to a completely different game.

There are facts about the FIFA World Cup, the Matilda’s, and soccer tips for young players. There are stories from Sam’s mum, sister, coach and teammates. She shares her achievements and disappointments, how she stays motivated, and tips to manage stress and pressure.

I especially liked the motivational quotes from Sam throughout the book. “Don’t worry about things you can’t control”, and “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it.”

The book is easy to read with many photographs of Sam throughout her journey. It is written in a way that will appeal to all ages. Sam is an inspiration for any young soccer player or anyone with dreams.

Female sport and empowerment have come a long way since Sam started her journey.

I totally recommend this book. Sam Kerr is an incredible sportswoman and an amazing athlete.

As I write this, the World Cup is in progress and Sam has an injury and has not been able to be on the soccer pitch with her teammates. However, you can see her supporting the team that she has been a pivotal part of to get them to this World Cup stage, from the sidelines.

Go the Matilda’s!

I am sure there will be many more chapters in Sam’s sporting life that she will be able to add to this book.

