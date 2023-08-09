BOOK CLUB NON FICTION

BOOK CLUB: My Journey to the World Cup

August 3, 2023
annesteer
4 Comments
My Journey to the World Cup by Sam Kerr is an inspirational story of her life, from her childhood years to the current time leading to The World Cup.

Sam Kerr is an Australian professional soccer player who is known as one of the best strikers ever to play soccer. There is so much more to know about her than her role as the captain of the Matilda’s and as the worthy recipient of the 2018 Young Australian of the Year.

The book tells us about Sam’s childhood and her wonderful supportive family. Sam’s love for AFL and her disappointment when at 12 years of age she could no longer play the sport as she was a girl. And, how she coped with the change to a completely different game.

There are facts about the FIFA World Cup, the Matilda’s, and soccer tips for young players. There are stories from Sam’s mum, sister, coach and teammates. She shares her achievements and disappointments, how she stays motivated, and tips to manage stress and pressure.

I especially liked the motivational quotes from Sam throughout the book. “Don’t worry about things you can’t control”, and “It’s only a crazy dream until you do it.”

The book is easy to read with many photographs of Sam throughout her journey.  It is written in a way that will appeal to all ages. Sam is an inspiration for any young soccer player or anyone with dreams.

Female sport and empowerment have come a long way since Sam started her journey.

I totally recommend this book. Sam Kerr is an incredible sportswoman and an amazing athlete.

As I write this, the World Cup is in progress and Sam has an injury and has not been able to be on the soccer pitch with her teammates. However, you can see her supporting the team that she has been a pivotal part of to get them to this World Cup stage, from the sidelines.

Go the Matilda’s!

I am sure there will be many more chapters in Sam’s sporting life that she will be able to add to this book.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading My Journey to the World Cup by Sam Kerr. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: My Journey to the World Cup

  1. My Journey to the World Cup by Sam Kerr ( Simon & Schuster) is a fresh, bright and brisk read. It outlines Sam’s transition from a sports mad child in WA who just wanted to play AFL, to her switch to soccer. It highlights her can-do attitude which has led to her becoming one of the best strikers/football players in the world.

    The book is probably aimed at younger teen readers, especially those with a keen interest in sports. However, with its interesting anecdotes, interviews and facts about AFL, soccer and female participation in sports, it also has wider appeal. It is also particularly timely reading in the build up around the World Cup. ( Although sadly Sam has already missed some World Cup games because of a calf injury)

    Throughout the book, Sam Kerr’s positivity and determination shine through, and it is very clear that it is this tenacity that has made her one of Australia’s greatest athletes. An easy to read memoir of Sam Kerr’s journey.

  2. Thank you to Sam Kerr, Simon and Schuster and Beauty and Lace for the chance to read this book.
    I had heard of Sam Kerr but knew little about her. Throughout her story, Journey to the World Cup, I now only got a sense of who she is as a person, how she came to the sport of soccer/football and her overall passion and positivity she brings to those around her.
    Sam has an honest look at her life and how she got to play a sport despite her passion being for AFL.
    I would recommend this book to a younger reader, particularly females, for the drive and determination required achieve highly. The lessons and insights Sam imparts to the reader could be applied to any occupation. Information about females in AFL history and facts about the world cup were interesting with interviews with those close to Sam giving a broader understanding of this amazing sportsperson.
    I can’t wait to see what the rest of the World Cup brings for the Matildas and Sam Kerr.

  3. My Journey to the World Cup is an inspirational story about Sam Kerr’s life and her determination to be the top in her field. This is a wonderful book for budding soccer stars with training schedules, inspirational quotes and interviews with family members. Readers will enjoy the colour plate photos. Sam talks about being part of a team and supporting each other and she is currently showing this to the world as she supports her team while she is out with an injury. Written on a level to be enjoyed by young supporters.

  4. What an inspirational young lady Sam Kerr is!
    Her story shows that she is a down to earth, non-pretentious athlete who truly loves her sport and just wants to play the best she can.
    There are wonderful quotes, interviews and statistics throughout her book that are so easy to read and is in no way boring!
    I highly recommend ‘My Journey to the World Cup’ by Sam Kerr.
    Thank you so much to Beauty and Lace and Simon & Schuster for the opportunity to red this wonderful inspirational book.

