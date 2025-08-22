BOOK CLUB: The Ghost Walk

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The Ghost Walk by Australian author Karen Herbert is a fictional, psychological medical mystery filled with death, danger, and dark secrets.

Ruby Rose Gillespie has lived with cystic fibrosis all her life, constantly navigating the emotional and physical strain of living with the disease. She was fortunate enough to have a lung transplant performed by her long-time high school friend and secret lover, Dr Gabriel Beaufort. Ruby will forever be indebted to him for a second chance at life.

When Ruby is admitted to the hospital for an infection due to her lung transplant, Dr Gabriel Beaufort is found dead in the wetlands near the Ghost Walk next to the hospital. As the investigation begins, grief-stricken Ruby begins to piece together her own clues. She knew Gabe better than anyone, or so she thinks.

The Ghost Walk is an exciting and engaging read, with action kicking off from the very first page and never letting up. The narrative flows smoothly, it lures readers in and makes them want to stay just a little longer. With numerous twists and turns, it wasn’t easy to foresee what would happen next, and I found myself surprised at every turn.

Never has my brain been given such a workout in a murder-mystery tale. It had me glued to every single page, determined to spot any clues to try to solve the mystery. I applaud the author’s technique in presenting such a complex tale.

Herbert has done an exceptional job of balancing the cast of characters. All are well developed, and the details of their lives and their backgrounds seep out throughout the story. By the end of the book, you know those characters as if they were people you met with daily.

Ruby is a character that many readers will fall in love with. Her realistic qualities and struggle living with cystic fibrosis make her unique, and her complex relationship with Gabe provides the story with something original. This also makes her desire to solve his death more personal, while at the same time engaging you in the mystery as you want her to succeed.

This cover manages to hit so many notes; it’s atmospheric, taut, beautiful, ominous, and inviting. Every time I look at the cover, it catches my eye. The illustration is gorgeous, and the minimal colours are used so well. You could not walk past this on a shelf and not pick it up.

The book’s strength lies in how it continues to build steam, making each new revelation feel earned. With a well-developed plot that keeps readers guessing, this is a satisfying and unpredictable read for mystery fans. I highly recommend.

