BOOK CLUB: U Want It Darker

September 9, 2025
Lorraine
5 Comments
U Want It Darker is a short story collection by Murray Middleton, the author of the powerful novel No Church in the Wild. I found it entertaining and thought-provoking.

This is a single author collection of nine stories, all on the theme of artists of various kinds suffering for their art. These make sense together thematically, without being so similar that they become boring. Middleton considers a wide range of artists, including writers, actors, painters, and dancers.

All of the central characters appear to have some degree of talent and competence, but their degree of success is variable – and usually pretty low. Middleton explores what they have given up in service of their dream of a creative life.

You don’t have to be particularly creative yourself to appreciate these stories. They’re stories of striving, failure, and success, and most people will be able to empathise with them. They do tend to focus on some of the sacrifices that are particularly associated with struggling artists: lack of money and lack of understanding from people not in their industry.

Most of the characters are quite “ordinary”, making their challenges and choices particularly relatable. We get an insight into their thoughts and feelings as well as their lifestyle. There’s a range of characters here, and all are strongly portrayed.

Middleton’s most recent novel was layered and very thought provoking, and often confronting. These stories are softer, and the compressed space means that there is a little less to explore. However, they still pack a punch, and most readers will find one or more stories that leave them ruminating for some time after they’ve finished it.

With short story collections, I often prefer to read them slowly, over a period of weeks, spacing the stories out, rather than reading them in one go. This particular collection lends itself to either style of reading: spreading them out gives you more time to think about and absorb them individually, but there’s enough variety in the stories that it’s not repetitive to read them all together.

I found these very digestible, but also worth thinking about. They’re well written, carefully honed, and each has a clear point. It’s a solid collection, and well worth your time.

5 thoughts on "BOOK CLUB: U Want It Darker

  1. I really didn’t know quite what to expect with this book but found myself so totally sucked in and following the thread of reviews for a pizza business.  I really had no idea that I would find such a thing so entertaining and funny.  I must admit that I was a little sad when the posts came to and end.  This part of the book was my favorite.
    I found this book very easy to read and zoomed through it quite quickly.
    An easy weekend read that had me laughing, saying “Good Lord” and shaking my head.
    Made up of 9 short stories bur the Pizza Reviews were my favorite.

  2. U Want It Darker by Murray Middleton
    When i started reading this book I really did not know what to expect until I started reading the short stories I found them all bold and a little dark and weirdly funny .
    The stories were a collection about artists facing failure, ego and despair. The stories are funny, honest and very witty.
    Challenging yet memorable, this book lingers long after the last page.
    If you enjoy short stories that are original then you will love this book.
    I found it a powerful read.

  3. These 9 stories were definately “one out of the box” reading for me, quite in contrast to my usual goto genre’s. Not having read any of Murray Middletons books previously, I was unsure what to expect with ‘u want it darker’ and was pleasantly surprised.
    I felt the agony and the ecstacy of the characters hope’s and dreams as they drifted from one crisis to the next in their convoluted, tangled lives. Thank you Beauty and Lace and
    Picador (Pan Macmillan) for the opportunity to review this thought provoking book. There were a few laugh out loud moments, with these stories leaving a lasting impression, and me wanting to explore more of Murray’s books.

  4. Thank you to Pan Macmillan and Beauty And Lace for allowing me to review You want it darker by Murray Middleton.

    I wasn’t sure whether I would enjoy this book but I did. I enjoyed the fact that it was 9 different stories, each with their own experiences.
    I didn’t think that I would enjoy dark humour but I did which now opens my door to many more books.

    I thoroughly enjoyed learning about different artists journeys so it was definitely a positive experience for me.

  5. U Want It Darker, by Murray Middleton is a collection of nine short stories, from different cultural aspects.
    I was hesitant to begin at first, as my usual preference is the traditional novel format. However, once I began I found that I did in fact, appreciate the stories from the authors perspective. It challenged my thinking of what my reading literature should consist of. I was prepared to give it a go and the style of presentation actually grew on me.

    I will be reading Middleton’s other works to compare. So my interest has been spiked!

    Thanks to Pan Macmillan and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity!

