BOOK CLUB: Offside

Offside by Canadian author Avery Keelan is a charming, sun-soaked contemporary romance filled with heartbreak and discovery.

Bailey James, a journalism student, is blindsided when her long-term boyfriend Luke Morrison dumps her on her 21st birthday. Expecting a romantic dinner, the star forward and captain of the college’s elite hockey team, the Callingwood Bulldogs, humiliates her instead. To make matters worse, Bailey’s brother Derek is on the same team and friends with Luke reluctant to take sides.

Seeing how upset she is, Bailey’s friends take her on a girls’ night out to cheer her up. While at the nightclub, she runs into Chase Carter. He’s the rival team’s golden boy and bad-boy forward from Braxton University. Despite all she has heard about his reputation, they hit it off with some flirty banter.

As Bailey struggles to deal with her breakup, she starts running into Chase more often, and their chemistry becomes undeniable. They start sneaking around to spend as much time with each other as possible, but rumours start to circulate, and people begin to suspect the truth. Will they be able to handle the scrutiny or go their separate ways?

The pacing is smooth, and every scene moves the story forward in a way that keeps you hooked. There are some eye-rolling moments, but I had to remind myself I was young once, and this book is about young college students in a world of social media where everything is always exposed. You are always judged, no matter what you do.

This romance made me laugh, but it also hit with some heartfelt moments. The banter between Bailey and Chase is sharp and fun, making their scenes exciting and realistic. The mix of humour and emotional depth maintains just the right balance. Both characters deal with struggles involving family, friends, social media, and personal goals, which makes their journey to love a bumpy one.

I found Bailey’s character to be a pleaser. As a young woman trying to figure out life, she puts everyone else first, especially her brother. She also has loyalty to the team even after betrayal. I enjoyed her growth, independence, and realisation that she did not need anyone’s approval for her own happiness.

Lukes’s character I didn’t like, he is emotionally manipulative and only considers himself in their relationship, and easily tosses it aside for his career prospects.

This made it easy to like Chase, the quintessential book boyfriend. He’s handsome and charming, although considered a bad-boy, he reveals a much more caring and loyal side, and is willing to stand by Bailey’s side — no matter the consequences.

Offside is a journey from heartache and despair to love and happiness with a lot of fun in between. I recommend those who want a slow burn to read who enjoy hockey romance novels.

