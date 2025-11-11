BOOK CLUB: Lost and Found

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

Lost and Found by Australian author Liz Byrski is a heartfelt fiction novel that captures the magic of friendship, courage, and first love.

Rose Walters, a woman in her fifties, has lived for decades in Western Australia, creating a comfortable and fulfilling life for herself. She has been a wife, a mother, a friend, but beneath the surface lies an unsettled heart over her first love, Tom.

She has never stopped wondering about the man she once loved in England and the life she left behind. With so many questions left unanswered, Rose decides to take a leap of faith and return to Rye in Sussex in need of truth and closure.

Dora Stutchbury, in her eighties, lives alone, burdened by her past and secrets. When Rose arrives on her doorstep looking for her son, she is reluctant to revisit a past she has long buried. Warily, she lets Rose in.

What begins as an uncomfortable encounter slowly becomes something sacred as they open old wounds. A new and unlikely friendship develops between Rose and Dora, and together they begin to unravel questions about the past, an absent son, a lover, and their own selves.

The narrative drifts between Australia and England, between what was lost and what remains. Byrski invites the reader to sit with her characters as they reflect, laugh, and occasionally weep. Nothing feels forced or overly dramatic; the story unfolds with the quiet beauty of ordinary lives being rediscovered.

The characters are easy to root for. Rose’s compassion, openness, and bravery make her instantly likable. She shows the reader that self-discovery and new beginnings are possible at any stage in life, and it is never too late to ask, What if and to take the chance to find out.

Dora at first was hard to like, but when you got to know her, you understood why she was guarded and had her walls up. I loved how Dora softens as her friendship with Rose develops.

While Rose and Dora are the story’s anchors, the supporting cast of characters enriches the narrative. Tom, Dora’s estranged son, and her childhood friend Molly, Rose’s best friend Chris, neighbours, family, and friends offer humour, tenderness, and the sense of a larger community quietly shaping their lives.

Liz Byrski continues to be one of Australia’s most beloved writers in women’s contemporary fiction, and this novel stands as another testament to her storytelling skills highlighting her trademark of warmth and sensitivity, to deliver a powerful story you will not forget.

I love how beautifully simple yet atmospheric this book cover is with the design and font. In the sea of similarities in cover design we see today, this classic yet modern, smart, and intriguing portal is a breath of fresh air and a standout on the shelves.

Lost and Found is a moving and deeply satisfying novel that reminds us it is never too late to seek closure, forgiveness, or friendship. It also made me think about all the things we carry with us: memories, regrets, hope, and the beauty of rediscovering oneself and proof that what is lost is sometimes waiting to be found. We just need the courage to take that first step.

I highly recommend this to readers who enjoy warm, thoughtful fiction about women’s lives, friendship, and late-life discovery.

