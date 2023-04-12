BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Into the Night

April 3, 2023
annesteer
7 Comments
Into The Night by Fleur McDonald is a suspenseful, mystery-thriller set in the Australian outback.

Leo Perry and his dog are missing. His farm is 60kms from the town of Yorkenup. An accident while refuelling the water pump sets his vehicle, house and farmland alight.

After the fire there is no sign of Leo or his dog. Was it really an accident, or arson, suicide or even murder?

Detective Dave Burrows and his partner Detective Bob Holden are called to Leo’s farm. They start their investigation finding more questions than answers.

How could Leo’s wife Jill afford her expensive clothes?

Then there’s Leo’s parents, who own the farm – why do they hate Jill so much? Does Leo or Jill know about the farm secession planning? Who would benefit from Leo’s death?

Or has Leo just had enough of them all and saw the fire as a chance to disappear?

Twists and turns along the way keep you reading, with a surprising and climatic ending.

Fleur McDonald is a well known and successful author of many books set in the Australian Outback. Into The Night is a book in a series of novels featuring Detective Dave Burrows in the lead role.

This book does not disappoint, it is an excellent read.

I found this story an interesting insight into farm family problems, and the difficulty of succession planning to suit all members of the family. Especially when only one family member is doing all the work.

Thank you to Allen & Unwin and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this great book

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Into the Night by Fleur McDonald. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

7 thoughts on "BOOK CLUB: Into the Night

  1. Into the Night by Fleur McDonald (Allen & Unwin) is an action packed rural crime story, that is absolutely unputdownable!! I was completely engrossed from the first til the last page!

    It is a great standalone novel but is part of the Detective Dave Burrows series, which centers around Detective Dave’s life and career as a rural/outback crime solving sleuth! Incidentally Detective Dave apparently also makes appearances in other Fleur McDonald books albeit not as a main character.

    Into the Night centers around the disappearance of Leo Perry – a young farmer with a wife and children who vanishes without a trace following a fire on his farm. Detective Dave and his partner Bob begin investigating, expecting the worst. Arson, murder, suicide?? Or has Leo just taken off? Nothing makes sense. What follows is a fascinating tale of family tension and secrets within a small rural community.

    Fleur McDonald is certainly a first rate storyteller and her obvious knowledge of what its like to work and live on the land make her writing authentic and her characters very real and engaging. I highly recommend Into the Night, and look forward to reading more by this author.

    Reply

  2. Another great rural crime story by Fleur McDonald. ‘Into the Night’ is part of the Detective Dave Burrows series but can be read as a stand-alone title.
    Detective Burrows and his partner Detective Bob Holden are on a new case. Leo Perry and his dog, Coffee have gone missing after a fire destroys his car and property. The family are distraught and want to know what has happened to their husband, father and son but there seems to be more questions than answers. There are secrets and lots of surprises that all provide a gripping suspenseful read. A great weekend book and one I highly recommend for mystery/crime readers.

    Reply

  3. ‘Into the Night’ is Fleur McDonald at her best, i could not put it down!!
    Very intrigueing and not a lot of clues as to which way the story was going to go after Leo goes missing without a trace after a fire starts and destroys half his farm, leaving behind a wife and two young kids. Touching on succsession planning which can cause some sticky situations as shown in the book with tension between parents and in laws, it was a well rounded book, that had me turning the pages for any snippets of clues to see which way the story was headed, arson, suicide or murder!!
    I would have loved if the ending had of explained a little more about what happened in a bit more detail, but otherwise a fantastic book.
    Thank you Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the chance to read and review!

    Reply

  4. Into the Night is another fabulous read from Australian author Fleur McDonald. I was captivated as soon as I started reading and couldn’t put the book down until I’d reached the end. The very likeable Detective Dave Burrows features yet again as he embarks on an investigation into the disappearance of a young, well liked farmer, Leo Perry after fire sweeps through his property and claims the family home.
    I enjoyed the many twists and turns and uncertainty about where the story-line would go which kept my interest throughout. Lots of interesting characters with authentic back stories and personalities which added to the appeal of this book.
    I highly recommend Into the Night, thank you Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read and review this latest novel by Fleur McDonald.

    Reply

  5. Fleur McDonalds Into The Night and latest installment of the Dave Burrows series is by far one of the greatest reads I’ve had recently. The best thing about this book is that you don’t have to have read any of the earlier books featuring Dave Burrows and can be read as a standalone.
    In this book Dave Burrows returns as detective and takes us into a suspenseful rural setting where there is insight into his recent divorce with Bec and the lack of visitation with his 2 children.
    Leo Perry finds himself trying to escape the fire on his property with his ever faithful dog Coffee. Dave and his partner Detective Bob Holden find themselves investigating the disappearance of Leo and his dog. Leos wife Jill is distraught or so it seems. There are so many unexpected twists and turns throughout the story and an ending I didn’t see coming.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for both the copy of Into The Night and the opportunity to read and review such an amazing book.

    Reply

  6. Fleur McDonald is an author who never disappoints. I absolutely loved this book, and knew before I even started it, that I would not be able to put it down.
    Det Dave Burrows features in many of the outback series books, but each book is a stand alone story, but also follows along with all of his ups and downs in his personal life.
    ‘Into the night’ has twists and turns galore, all investigated by Det Burrows and his father figure partner, Det Bob Holden.
    Was the farm fire which sees Leo completely disappear, a set up, murder, or suicide?
    As each chapter unfolds more of the puzzle, huge teists in the family dynamics, leaves you furher intrigued, right until the last chapter, where it all neatly comes to it’s conclusion.
    A fabulous read, and I can’t wait to read more of Fleurs books, and especially follow along with the outback Detective, Dave Burrows.
    Thank you Beauty & Lace, Allen & Unwin and Fleur, for the opportunity to read ‘Into the Night’

    Reply

  7. Into the Night by Fleur McDonald is the latest book in the Detective Dave Burrows series, however it can very easily be read as a stand alone story.

    There is a fire on Leo Perry’s farm that Dave and his partner Detective Bob Holden are asked to investigate. Things don’t quite add up and they are not sure if they are dealing with arson, suicide, or something else. With plot twists and unexpected surprises along the way, this is a gripping page turner you will not want to put down.

    Fans of Detective Dave will not be disappointed as Fleur McDonald has yet again delivered us Dave at his best. If you haven’t yet met Detective Dave Burrows, this may just be the introduction to him you need.

    My only disappointment with this book – I finished it far too quickly and now have to wait not so patiently for the next Detective Dave adventure!

    Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read and review this book.

    Reply

