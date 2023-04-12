BOOK CLUB: Into the Night

Click to rate this book! [Total: 4 Average: 5 ]

Into The Night by Fleur McDonald is a suspenseful, mystery-thriller set in the Australian outback.

Leo Perry and his dog are missing. His farm is 60kms from the town of Yorkenup. An accident while refuelling the water pump sets his vehicle, house and farmland alight.

After the fire there is no sign of Leo or his dog. Was it really an accident, or arson, suicide or even murder?

Detective Dave Burrows and his partner Detective Bob Holden are called to Leo’s farm. They start their investigation finding more questions than answers.

How could Leo’s wife Jill afford her expensive clothes?

Then there’s Leo’s parents, who own the farm – why do they hate Jill so much? Does Leo or Jill know about the farm secession planning? Who would benefit from Leo’s death?

Or has Leo just had enough of them all and saw the fire as a chance to disappear?

Twists and turns along the way keep you reading, with a surprising and climatic ending.

Fleur McDonald is a well known and successful author of many books set in the Australian Outback. Into The Night is a book in a series of novels featuring Detective Dave Burrows in the lead role.

This book does not disappoint, it is an excellent read.

I found this story an interesting insight into farm family problems, and the difficulty of succession planning to suit all members of the family. Especially when only one family member is doing all the work.

Thank you to Allen & Unwin and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this great book

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Into the Night by Fleur McDonald. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.