BOOK CLUB CRIME

BOOK CLUB: One of Us Is Dead

November 25, 2024
annesteer
2 Comments
One of Us is Dead, a Detective Superintendent Roy Grace novel by Peter James does not disappoint.

It is a suspenseful, mystery crime thriller that keeps you engaged and guessing just how this story will end.

James Taylor arrives late for his friend Bernie Wallace’s funeral. Seated six rows in front of him he notices another school friend, Rufus Rorke. However, there is no way it could be him, as James had given the eulogy at Rorke’s funeral two years prior.

James, Rufus and Bernie called themselves The Three Musketeers. Feeling certain it was Rorke, James starts to investigate the circumstances of his death. 

It’s rather a dangerous thing to do, as dead people would prefer to stay dead!

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and his team are investigating a number of suspicious deaths. Grace is wondering if these deaths could be connected, just unfortunate accidents, or even murder.

We, the reader, know exactly what is going on as we watch the clever and meticulous planning of each event. Thus begins the race for Detective Superintendent Roy Grace to catch this clever killer, who is always one step ahead, before more people die.

The plot is intriguing, the characters fantastic, and the writing style brilliant and easy to follow.

Definitely well worth the read, 5 stars. I am very much looking forward to the next book in the series.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading One of Us Is Dead by Peter James.

2 thoughts on "BOOK CLUB: One of Us Is Dead

  1. The story kicks off with James Taylor (not the singer, sadly) spotting someone who looks exactly like Rufus Rorke, his old schoolmate who’s supposed to have been dead for two years. From there, the mystery deepens as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace investigates a string of suspicious deaths, all somehow circling back to Rufus. Is Rufus actually dead? Is he alive? What’s the deal? You’ll be hooked trying to figure it out.

    The best part? It doesn’t matter if you’ve never read a single Roy Grace book before. Peter James does an awesome job of weaving in the background you need without overwhelming you. It works just as well as a standalone as it does for longtime fans of the series.

    The story is packed with twists, solid character development, and that perfect mix of suspense and action. If you’re into crime thrillers that keep you guessing until the very end, this one’s definitely worth picking up. Whether you’re new to Peter James or a die-hard fan, One of Us Is Dead delivers the goods.

  2. One of Us is Dead was my introduction to author Peter James.
    Arriving late to a funeral James Taylor is left to stand at the rear of the small church. As the funeral service progresses, he notices a man 6 rows ahead of him who looks scarily familiar but quickly thinks he is mistaken. As the service continues James is becoming more and more convinced, he knows this man – he is sure it has to be his friend Rufus Rorke whose funeral he attended 2 years prior and delivered his eulogy at that funeral – but how can it be him if he is already dead?
    Meanwhile Detective Superintendent Roy Grace is alerted to a growing number of suspicious deaths – deaths that are linked and seemingly connected to the supposedly deceased Rufus Rorke – dead men can be dangerous indeed. I definitely didn’t anticipate the way this book ended!
    I haven’t been able to recommend this book enough to my family and friends since I finished reading this amazing book and I look forward to reading Peter James other books.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace book club and Pan Macmillan Australia for my copy of One of Us is Dead.

