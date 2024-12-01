BOOK CLUB: One of Us Is Dead

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

One of Us is Dead, a Detective Superintendent Roy Grace novel by Peter James does not disappoint.

It is a suspenseful, mystery crime thriller that keeps you engaged and guessing just how this story will end.

James Taylor arrives late for his friend Bernie Wallace’s funeral. Seated six rows in front of him he notices another school friend, Rufus Rorke. However, there is no way it could be him, as James had given the eulogy at Rorke’s funeral two years prior.

James, Rufus and Bernie called themselves The Three Musketeers. Feeling certain it was Rorke, James starts to investigate the circumstances of his death.

It’s rather a dangerous thing to do, as dead people would prefer to stay dead!

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and his team are investigating a number of suspicious deaths. Grace is wondering if these deaths could be connected, just unfortunate accidents, or even murder.

We, the reader, know exactly what is going on as we watch the clever and meticulous planning of each event. Thus begins the race for Detective Superintendent Roy Grace to catch this clever killer, who is always one step ahead, before more people die.

The plot is intriguing, the characters fantastic, and the writing style brilliant and easy to follow.

Definitely well worth the read, 5 stars. I am very much looking forward to the next book in the series.

