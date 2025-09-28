BOOK CLUB: The Wish

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4.5 ]

The Wish by Heather Morris is one of the most moving books I have read. The story is powerful, sad, yet happy. You are moved to tears, but still keep smiling. Everyone who comes into fifteen-year-old Jesse’s life is changed by her resilience and her wisdom, and you, the reader, will be too.

Jesse has leukaemia. She had been in remission for two years, but the leukaemia has returned. She has watched her family hurt and fall apart as they deal with her illness.

Jesse has been offered a “Wish” and knows it is now time to activate it. With a love of interactive computer games, she plans a digital 3D recreation of her life. It will be something amazing for her family and friends to have forever, to watch and relive her life.

Jesse’s Mum, Mandy, loving and ever supportive, knows how important it is for Jesse to fulfil her final wish. Unfortunately, differing responses to Jesse’s illness have driven a wedge between her and her husband, Dean, and they now live apart.

Jesse’s dad, Dean, is worried, angry, and filled with rage at his impotence in failing to protect his family.

Jesse’s younger brother Sam has been denied a part of his childhood as their parents are so busy searching for a cure and caring for Jesse. Jesse hopes her completed wish will reunite her family.

Alex Daniels, a visionary 3D CGI Video/games designer, is approached for this project. Alex is a loner and very wary of forming emotional relationships. Threatened with the sack from his job, Alex reluctantly agrees to meet Jesse.

Jesse has wonderful support from her friends in Ward 6, Amy, Ryan, and Luke, who are on the same journey as her.

You feel every emotion with this wonderful group of characters as the story weaves around them, often leaving you in suspense with the unexpected twists and turns. The making of Jesse’s Wish does not always go to plan, with numerous hurdles along the way. Each of the characters’ lives is changed by knowing her.

This is an inspiring story of a fictional family’s struggle to deal with and accept the challenges during Jesse’s journey.

Heather Morris tells this story from her heart, drawing on her twenty years as a social worker in a large hospital. Heather has listed the charitable organisations that provide support for children with cancer and their families at the back of the book. “A Wish” can make such a difference to a child’s life and also leave memories for the family.

The story is written with honesty and compassion. The book is a wonderful read, a definite 5 stars.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Wish by Heather Morris. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.