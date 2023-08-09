BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Honeymoon

August 3, 2023
Lorraine
3 Comments
The Honeymoon is Kate Gray’s genre debut: a generally assured and absorbing crime novel that goes in unexpected directions.

Erin and Jamie have been enjoying a blissful honeymoon in Bali. It’s been perfect. On their last full day, Erin is lounging by the pool when she meets Sophia, also honeymooning. Erin impulsively invites her and her husband to dinner that night, and Sophia agrees.

The evening doesn’t go smoothly, and Erin is sure that when they return to England, they’ll never see Sophia and Mark again. But after they return, a body is found near the restaurant they ate at in Bali. The incident leads to Sophia contacting Erin again.

Quite apart from the question of what happened in Bali, both women are finding that the blissful honeymoon hasn’t translated to marriage. Something is very wrong, and tension and fear escalates.

The novel starts as more or less a straight murder mystery, but takes a sharp turn into something closer to domestic noir. It is mildly disconcerting initially, as the shift is so specific that you can almost see it. However, it works for the novel as a whole.

Without it, the plot would have been too thin to sustain the length. The shift increases the tension and makes it even harder for the reader to work out what’s happening – intentionally, and in a good way that sustains the suspense.

Erin and Sophia are both strong characters who take turns narrating the novel. They are very different women, experiencing very different problems with only minor cross-over. Again, this serves both to heighten the tension and makes it more challenging to see what’s happening. 

While some minor plot points are pretty obvious, I think they were deliberate signals to the reader. Some are pointers to what’s going on, and some are red herrings – but which are which?

Overall I found this an absorbing read. It’s not, perhaps, the most plausible plot I’ve ever encountered, but the strong writing and characters meant I didn’t notice that while I was reading it.

The various plot strands come together and are explained towards the end of the novel. Readers will close the book feeling satisfied.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Honeymoon by Kate Gray. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

3 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Honeymoon

  1. What a page turning read this was as I was fully immersed in the entire book. Two couples honeymooning at the same place have dinner together the night before their honeymoons were ending and got back to their lives at home. Then there was an incident but was it really an accident or murder? This mystery book goes on to unravel the truth of what really did happen that night before Erin and Jamie left their honeymoon, my mind changes a little after odd things that happen and Sophias digging into information with the help of Amira brings out some very truthful and suspicious information that can have very dangerous consequences. Secrets, lies, manipulation and just when you thought you knew what the truth was, theres more!
    I really enjoyed this and would love to read more of Kate Grays books. This one got me hooked with its twists and turns and I was right by Erins side at the start with a big high five for Sophia who was a great character in the book especially towards the end.
    You just have to give this one a read

  2. Thankyou Beautyandlace and Wellbeck Publishing for the opportunity to read ‘The Honeymoon’ by Kate Gray.
    Newly married and on honeymoon Erin and Jamie meet Sophia and Mark also on honeymoon and staying in the same Bali accomodation.
    Sophia is between jobs and Mark is a mortgage advisor. Erin is to do renovation work on a property they have just purchased while Jamie owns a security system business.
    Things really begin when the couples meet up for a meal out at Blue Fin Restaurant, there Erin whilst taking a phone photograph of them all at the table açidently knocks her drink into a man carrying a drink. The result is a nasty scene and after this events happen….
    Each chapter is dedicated to one or other of the characters.

    This was such a great story and it was definitely a can’t put down book for me!
    I thought I had it all sorted out only for my assumptions being wrong.
    Unexpected happenings and so exciting it’s a must read!

  3. When plain jane Erin meets the beautiful Sophia on their respective honeymoons in Bali, the 2 strike up a holiday friendship & end up going to dinner together with their new hubbies to a fancy oceanfront restaurant. The events that ensue that night change the courses of all their lives forever.

    ‘The Honeymoon’ was such an addictive read. A cleverly written thriller/mystery that had me constantly guessing and changing my suspect list, right until the very end.

    Kate Gray has done a fantastic job of engaging the reader and keeping us on our toes. I really couldn’t put this book down!

