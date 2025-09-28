BOOK CLUB: The Weight of Crowns

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Weight of Crowns by Australian author Alina Bellchambers is the cliff-ending finale to the duology of The Order of Masks. The book contains mature themes intended for adult readers.

For the last time, we enter the Ravalian Empire. It’s where royal bloodlines and intricate political intrigue define every aspect of life with the burden of destiny, the complexity of power, and the resilience of the human spirit.

Told through a dual POV timeline and vivid depictions, the narrative picks up where it left off with Mira, Scarlett, and the diverse cast of characters you will root for, hate, and mourn. With conspiracies and scheming, there are many factions and alliances, but there can be only one ruler. The stakes are high and only one Queen can rule. Who will it be?

Mira and Scarlett are the beating heart of this novel. Both are flawed, ambitious, and capable of cruelty, but also of empathy and love. The tension between them is compelling, being complex characters, they give insight into their motivations, doubts, betrayals, and desires. Their development throughout the book is powerful and resonates with the theme of the burden of leadership and moral dilemmas. It’s a reminder that the heaviest crowns are not always made of gold, but of the choices and sacrifices carried by those who wear them.

Romance is woven into the journeys of several characters, balancing the political and magical stakes with personal intimacy, although they are tested against duty, loyalty, and the weight of power. I found this a nice reprieve from the harshness of war.

I loved the magical elements in the story. They felt grounded in the world’s rules, and the plot never veers into over-the-top fantasy tropes. The idea that you cannot choose your magical gift as it is passed down through bloodline reinforces the theme of destiny versus free will, which makes it both a blessing and a curse. The characters often struggle with whether to use their power, knowing it comes with consequences, as it can drain them emotionally, physically, or spiritually, highlighting that nothing in this world is free.

Reading the conclusion hit me like the first part of a dream I did not know I had been waiting for. Bellchambers writes with cinematic depth; every scene is carefully crafted, and every moment is tied to something deeper. There was never a moment when I failed to enjoy the tale.

Weaving an enthralling plot, I was whisked away from reality and plunged headfirst into a world of royalty and the personal cost of power. The Weight of Crowns is a very accomplished piece of writing.

If you are looking to immerse yourself in political fantasy, romantic conflict, and characters walking the line between heroism and villainy, this book will hit a lot of the right notes. It is not for the faint of heart, but for those who want intensity, it delivers. I hope you take as much enjoyment from it as I did. I highly recommend.

