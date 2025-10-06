BOOK CLUB: The Lightning Ridge Ladies

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Trigger warning: this review contains references to suicide and self-harm.

Fiona McArthur is back with The Lightning Ridge Ladies, another strong story set in outback Australia. As with earlier novels such as The Baby Doctor, the focus is on relationships and particularly strong female friendships.

Dr Bella Gray moves to Lightning Ridge to take over her older brother’s medical practice. He wants to move on with his new wife; Bella wants to spend time in the place where her twin brother took his own life three years ago. Their family was blindsided and devastated; Bella hopes to find something to help them understand.

Bella is quickly drawn into the supportive friendship of local opal jeweller Meesha and a larger group of women known as the Lightning Ridge Ladies. She values this and enjoys her work, but can’t let go of the need to know why her twin died. And when she finds that his friend TJ is secretive and unsociable, she’s convinced he might know something.

This is one of those genre-crossing novels – in part a romance, in part a drama, and in part a crime novel. Of those three twined plots, I’d say the drama, focusing on the female friendships, is the strongest. All of them are interesting, but that’s the real heart of the novel.

Each woman is drawn strongly, and their hopes, dreams, and problems will generate a lot of empathy from readers. Although some challenges are particular to the isolated setting, others – like finding a good work life balance – are more universal. Most of the diverse characters are engaging, and readers will want the best for them. The friendships are believable and also the sort many people aspire to have.

The crime subplot is perhaps the weakest element of the novel; I had all but one detail figured out within a couple of chapters. I’m not sure that really matters a lot: McArthur wasn’t writing a mystery. This subplot provides some substantial emotional motivation for Bella and TJ. Elements of it impact almost everyone in town, and their reactions and behaviour ring true. It also provides some notable emotional depth to the novel.

The third strand is the romance plot – or plots. There are several. Although I didn’t feel they were the crux of the novel, I liked them a lot. The romances proceeded at different paces and in different ways, which felt real. Each relationship felt genuine and credible.

The three strands twined together make for a strong and absorbing novel. The appealing characters and how well they’re drawn are the main things I’ll remember from the book, but the plot was also interesting and mostly believable.

I think a wide range of readers will enjoy this: those who like romances, those who like strongly character-based stories, and those who enjoy stories set in a uniquely Australian setting.

