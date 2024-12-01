BOOK CLUB FANTASY AND FANGS

BOOK CLUB: Ice Heart

November 25, 2024
melissat

Ice Heart by Australian author J. A. Fuller is her debut fiction novel in the romance, fantasy, and adventure subgenres. 

Siara has always felt a pull to the unknown, and it is no wonder as it has been in her family for generations. Feeling a victim to the curse, she knows she has no choice when she is confronted by two demonic presences, William and Xander.

Prowling in Siara’s dreams is a mysterious woman named Charlotte whom she cannot shake. Her inquisitiveness yearns to know why and leads her on a path to find out who she is. With the help from her devilish afterlife companions, Siara enters a world unknown. Will she get the answers she seeks?

From the first page, I was captivated by this imaginative paranormal tale. The world-building, pacing, tone, unexpected twists and turns, and characters all came together beautifully to create a world in which the reader can become fully immersed. 

One of the features that I found particularly impressive was the construction of the plot and how its many beats and story elements weave in and out of one another. This is sure to always keep readers on their toes. 

With a determined protagonist and many creative details, Fuller vividly sets the stage for her world, while steadily ramping up the intrigue. Siara displays a satisfying balance of heroism and imperfection that makes her especially well-drawn and memorable, and it’s a pleasure to see her relationships deepen and develop throughout the story. 

William, Xander and Charlotte are an eclectic mix of fabulous characters. The narrative lets us into the psyche and brings them to life each with different natures that are robust and quirky which I enjoyed.

For her debut novel J. A. Fuller has crafted a thrilling and well-developed work of fiction with plenty of intrigue, detail, and concept. This is a tale that will delight young readers and adults alike. I highly recommend and look forward to future novels.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Ice Heart by J.A. Fuller. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Ice Heart

  1. Ice Heart by J A Fuller is a romantic fantasy novel that enthralls and perplexes at every turn.

    Young Siara is a troubled teen – prone to ‘episodes’, and she worries that she has succumbed to the curse that has plagued her family for decades. She starts seeing things – Hallucinations? Ghosts ? Demons? What is happening?

    Siara is not sure what is real or whether she is actually going completely mad. But two demonic presences/creatures, William and Xander, seem very real. They at least seem to be able to navigate their way through the curious but deadly afterlife Siara finds herself in … and she feels strangely drawn to them. And so it is that Siara agrees to help William and Xander in their search for William’s ex, the (vaguely familiar) but mysterious Charlotte.

    This is an eerie, foreboding tale, nothing is quite what it seems and it is unclear who can be trusted. Each of the characters is quirky and enigmatic and
    against all odds, a romantic bond has formed between Siara and William – a demon and a living girl. It will be interesting to see where this leads in the next books in this promised trilogy.

  2. Ice Heart by J.A. Fuller is an imaginative romantic fantasy that pulls you in with its unique premise and keeps you hooked with its rich storytelling. What really stands out is the chemistry between the characters. The romantic tension between Siara and her demon allies feels natural and keeps things interesting without overshadowing the main plot. This book is the start of a trilogy, and you can feel it setting up for something even bigger. The world-building is solid, and the story leaves you curious to see where it all goes. If you’re into romantic fantasy with a bit of a dark, edgy vibe, Ice Heart is definitely worth picking up.

    Perfect for anyone who loves stories with supernatural twists, emotional depth, and a touch of steamy romance. I’m already looking forward to the next book!

  3. Thank you, Beauty & Lace, for allowing me to read and review ‘Ice Heart by J.A. Fuller’.
    Siara is a human, unlike most people; she can see things that others do not see. These include the demons William and Tander, who become friends of a type, assisting in their unique ways in helping Siara navigate the deadly afterlife and protecting her from the other beings that may or may not want to cause her harm. However, unexpected emotions arise, and what will become of this?
    This is a great first novel, creating a believable world where the characters are detailed and are not always what they seem. I am looking forward to the following books in the trilogy. Thank you ‘Beauty & Lace Bookclub’ for the opportunity to read Ice Heart by J.A. Fuller’.

  4. Ice Heart is an intriguing romantic fantasy which mainly features Siara. She is a young g teenager, prone to perhaps fantasy ideas but has started having some strange dreams. Dreams appearing as real. She has questions and is curious and as other characters emerge she becomes friendly with William and Tander. Some twists occur, perhaps romance and areas which appear dark and eerie. Torn between supernatural and fantasy this is a story not to miss and then wait for the next one.

