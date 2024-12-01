BOOK CLUB: Ice Heart

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Ice Heart by Australian author J. A. Fuller is her debut fiction novel in the romance, fantasy, and adventure subgenres.

Siara has always felt a pull to the unknown, and it is no wonder as it has been in her family for generations. Feeling a victim to the curse, she knows she has no choice when she is confronted by two demonic presences, William and Xander.

Prowling in Siara’s dreams is a mysterious woman named Charlotte whom she cannot shake. Her inquisitiveness yearns to know why and leads her on a path to find out who she is. With the help from her devilish afterlife companions, Siara enters a world unknown. Will she get the answers she seeks?

From the first page, I was captivated by this imaginative paranormal tale. The world-building, pacing, tone, unexpected twists and turns, and characters all came together beautifully to create a world in which the reader can become fully immersed.

One of the features that I found particularly impressive was the construction of the plot and how its many beats and story elements weave in and out of one another. This is sure to always keep readers on their toes.

With a determined protagonist and many creative details, Fuller vividly sets the stage for her world, while steadily ramping up the intrigue. Siara displays a satisfying balance of heroism and imperfection that makes her especially well-drawn and memorable, and it’s a pleasure to see her relationships deepen and develop throughout the story.

William, Xander and Charlotte are an eclectic mix of fabulous characters. The narrative lets us into the psyche and brings them to life each with different natures that are robust and quirky which I enjoyed.

For her debut novel J. A. Fuller has crafted a thrilling and well-developed work of fiction with plenty of intrigue, detail, and concept. This is a tale that will delight young readers and adults alike. I highly recommend and look forward to future novels.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Ice Heart by J.A. Fuller. You can read their comments below or add your own review.