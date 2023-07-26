BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Not Meeting Mr Right

July 24, 2023
meedee
1 Comment
Not Meeting Mr Right by Anita Heiss is one of a series of three books. Each book focuses on the life of one of the women in a friendship group. They can easily be read as stand-alone novels.

In Not Meeting Mr Right, we join Alice Aigner as she navigates her way through the dating minefield in a quest to find Mr Right. In her mind, she must be married by the time she turns 30. 

With just under two years to go, this proves to be easier said than done. Alice is a proud Indigenous woman who is looking for a man who she can have an intelligent conversation with. A man with manners, one that will treat her like she’s gold. 

It shouldn’t be too hard to find the perfect guy, right?  With her friends, Alice sets up a plan and rules for how to go about finding Mr Right. 

As Alice works through her various dates and meets duds and possibles that turn out to be no’s, I found there were many moments where I was nodding in agreement and moments where I had to chuckle. 

Alice is strong and feisty and won’t take any rubbish from her dates.

She works out in the end that setting time limits and rules is probably not the smartest thing, and at times Mr Right can be right there but you overlook him because your focus is on the plan that you have been fighting for.  Perhaps it’s best to let it go and just see where fate takes you.

I really enjoyed this book and loved how feisty and strong Alice is.  I can’t wait to read Anita’s other books in this series and see what Alice’s friends get up to.  If you are single, I’m sure this book will have you nodding and understanding Alice’s struggle.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Not Meeting Mr Right by Anita Heiss. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

One thought on “BOOK CLUB: Not Meeting Mr Right

  1. What a wonderful and totally hilarious read Anita Heiss’ Not Meeting Mr Right was.
    Alice is very much a proud indigenous woman – the words strong and feisty don’t even begin to describe this woman. I absolutely loved Alices go to mantra ‘ I am deadly, desirable and delicious’ when she needs that dose of courage when she starts going on numerous dates with a variety of men (she is after all a serial dater). With the assistance of her family and friends she draws up a plan to meet her Mr. Right. where one of her major aims is to meet her Mr Right and marry by the age of 30. Alice soon discovers things don’t/won’t go according to plan and faces many disastrous dates before arriving at Mr. Right who was under her nose the entire time – she just didn’t realise it!
    A huge thank you to Beauty and Lace Book club and Simon & Schuster for my copy.

