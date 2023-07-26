BOOK CLUB: Not Meeting Mr Right

Click to rate this book! [Total: 0 Average: 0 ]

Not Meeting Mr Right by Anita Heiss is one of a series of three books. Each book focuses on the life of one of the women in a friendship group. They can easily be read as stand-alone novels.

In Not Meeting Mr Right, we join Alice Aigner as she navigates her way through the dating minefield in a quest to find Mr Right. In her mind, she must be married by the time she turns 30.

With just under two years to go, this proves to be easier said than done. Alice is a proud Indigenous woman who is looking for a man who she can have an intelligent conversation with. A man with manners, one that will treat her like she’s gold.

It shouldn’t be too hard to find the perfect guy, right? With her friends, Alice sets up a plan and rules for how to go about finding Mr Right.

As Alice works through her various dates and meets duds and possibles that turn out to be no’s, I found there were many moments where I was nodding in agreement and moments where I had to chuckle.

Alice is strong and feisty and won’t take any rubbish from her dates.

She works out in the end that setting time limits and rules is probably not the smartest thing, and at times Mr Right can be right there but you overlook him because your focus is on the plan that you have been fighting for. Perhaps it’s best to let it go and just see where fate takes you.



I really enjoyed this book and loved how feisty and strong Alice is. I can’t wait to read Anita’s other books in this series and see what Alice’s friends get up to. If you are single, I’m sure this book will have you nodding and understanding Alice’s struggle.

