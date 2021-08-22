BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Til Daph do us Part

August 18, 2021
Marcia
8 Comments
Til Daph Do Us Part is the first book in a new cozy mystery series by Phillipa Nefri Clark. Daphne (Daph) Jones is a mobile celebrant who, along with her husband John and their faithful caravan Bluebell, travels the countryside performing required celebrant duties.

Long time readers of Clark’s works will recognise Daph, who first appeared in The Stationmaster’s Cottage, book one of Clark’s highly successful River’s End series. Daph then made appearances in each of the subsequent River’s End Series books, as well as making a brief appearance in Deadly Past (one of the Charlotte Dean Mysteries).

As many authors will tell you, characters have a habit of taking on a life of their own, and so it was with Daph who insisted that she deserved her own series.

In this first book, Daph and John have headed to Little Bridges for Daph to officiate at the wedding of Lisa Brooker and Steve Tanning. But when she arrives there’s a strange undercurrent in the air. Steve is the third brother in the Tanning family that Lisa is marrying, with both prior grooms dying in strange circumstances not long into their marriages. Steve’s family are refusing to attend the wedding, and Lisa’s family doesn’t seem over-enthused about it.

When Steve is found floating in the swimming pool before the day’s end, Daph finds herself trying to find a murderer.

Waiters changing wet clothing, family members who make it clear that Daph is not welcome, strange goings-on around the caravan at night, and long-time family rivalries. This whodunnit has it all. But when the events start to affect Daph’s future bookings nothing is going to get in her way of solving this mystery and saving her business.

Clark’s latest offering is definitely more cozy mystery and less suspense than her previous works, but it is a fabulous read. With hints and red herrings galore you will be enthralled as you try to work out who did it, and why.

In addition to the wonderful story, I must make mention of the gorgeous book cover by Jade Erica of Steam Power Studios. who has captured the essence of Daph perfectly, a simple yet stunning cover with so much detail the closer you look.

I absolutely loved this book and can’t wait to read the next book in the Daph series. A 5 star read from me.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Til Daph Do Us Part by Phillipa Nefri Clark. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

Author: Phillipa Nefri Clark
ISBN: 978-0-6488652-2-3 (paperback)
Copy courtesy of Phillipa Nefri Clark

8 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Til Daph do us Part

  1. “Till Daph Do We Part” is a novel that falls smack bang into the middle ground. It’s not dreadful, but nor is it particularly good or memorable. It’s just mildly diverting.

    John has retired from the day to day operations of his real estate agent. Now he’s caravanning around Victoria with his wife Daph, their itinerary largely dictated by Daph’s bookings to act as a celebrant. They’ve just arrived in small town Little Bridges so that Daph can officiate at a wedding.
    It’s clear from the moment Daph first meets the bride and groom that this is not an everyday wedding. Everyone except the bride and groom think the marriage is a mistake. And when the groom is killed at his own wedding, it seems that someone has chosen to express their views in a fairly extreme way.

    This is a murder mystery from the subgenre generally called a “cozy mystery”. They skate lightly over gore, have little interest in forensics, and feature an amateur sleuth – often an older woman. They’re rarely particularly moving (in my opinion, at any rate). However, done well, they can be entertaining and enjoyable.

    Unfortunately I found this particular example to be completely unremarkable. There’s just nothing about it which stands out. The plot is interesting enough, but not particularly compelling or original. The characters are all rather shallow and not very memorable.

    One reason I wasn’t entirely engaged with the novel is that small things made it hard for me to suspend my disbelief. For example, when Daph sees the groom pulled from the pool, she pulls out her phone – and calls her husband and tells him to call the ambulance. Why on earth not call them herself? It would save vital time, and she’d be in a much better position to answer the operator’s questions. There were a number of things like this which didn’t really impact on the story, but which distracted me.

    Then, too, this novel could use another edit to tighten it up. A character changes name (Toby becomes Troy). There are odd phrases, such as Daph “poured glasses of icy cold water into glasses”. Words are misused, and there’s more than a few typos or grammatical errors. All of this is relatively minor, but again it’s distracting.

    Readers who particularly enjoy this subgenre may well enjoy this. However, I don’t think it has a lot to offer others. This is a mildly pleasant, immediately forgettable, novel.

  2. Til Daph do us part – Phillipa Nefri Clark
    Daphne Jones is a marriage celebrant who travels around the state in her renovated caravan, Bluebell, with her husband John to perform weddings.
    She absolutely loves her job and spending time with her adoring husband. That is until she visits the Bride and Groom, Lisa and Steve and Lisa’s family the day before their big day.
    Daphne gets a really bad feeling about these people especially after she discovers that this is Lisa’s third wedding to a member of the Tanning family and that both of her previous husbands had died soon after their weddings.
    Despite her concerns the wedding goes smoothly. But when she hears Lisa screaming she knows something is wrong. When Steve is pulled out of the pool, dead, Daphne decides she needs to solve the case of his murder.
    Celebrant turned sleuth! Daphne uncovers lots of secrets about these two families and the town they live in.
    This is a lovely book(despite it being about murder) that will keep you guessing until the end.

  3. A light hearted read, and quick read, but for me it was a mildly irritating storyline.
    Daph and her hubby are a loving couple, but in my eyes, she is so annoying. A ‘wanna be’ sleuth and a celebrant, currently in town to officiate a wedding ceremony, where a murder takes place.
    Over the course of the story, more murders will occur and be investigated, and Daph drives the Police nuts with her interfering in their murder enquiries.
    She does however, solve the murders, purely by all the notes she has made in her notebook. Not a single shred of Forensics or actual Policing is needed, as this retired, middle aged busy body, solves the mysteries herself..
    It is a light hearted read, even though about a few murders in some very disfunctional families, and their long history.
    I also noted many errors in grammar, as well as spelling, which I also found irritating. Things like that make me wonder if copyediting and proof reading are done anymore?
    If there are more books in this particular series, I woud not read them as the characters are toi annoying for my liking..
    Thank you Beauty and Lace, for the opportunity to read ‘ Til Daph Do Us Part’ by Phillipa Nefri Clark

  4. Daphne Jones is a celebrant. She travels around with her semi-retired husband John in their caravan, following the work. But she cannot help sleuthing if there’s a mystery to be solved. As I read I realised Daphne is in several previous series Philippa Nefri Clark has written – but obviously such a popular character the author decided to give her her own series. Sometimes it was a bit hard to connect the dots when the previous series were mentioned, but you get the gist. Daphne and John are a pleasant loving couple who’ve never managed to have their own children – and it seems like she herself had difficult experiences as a child, which in the past has led them to foster. Now Daphne’s big heart has led her to become a celebrant, to help families experience the big moments in their lives. When a murder happens at a wedding – within an hour of the ceremony (!), this tale kicks off into high gear. Daph is a good sleuth! This was a pleasant read with a few twists and turns and revelations you don’t see coming. Thanks to Beauty & Lace bookclub for the review copy.

  5. Till Death do us Part by Phillipa Nefri Clark.

    I loved the cover and the quote at the beginning “ To living a life which makes you happy and helps you bring happiness to others”.

    Daphne Jones is a celebrant. She has been booked for a wedding in Little Bridges.
    This was her dream come true! To travel in their caravan “ Bluebell” with her retired husband. Her new career to help people celebrate the happiest and the saddest times of their lives.

    Little did Daphne know it would all be happening on the one day for bride Lisa Brooker. Her husband of less than an hour, Steve Tanning, is found dead as the wedding reception begins.

    Was it an accident or murder?
    As her next booking is cancelled, to save her new business, Daphne starts sleuthing or as she calls it assisting the police.

    The two families have a long running feud….not helped by the fact that Steve is the third member of the Tanning family Lisa has wed…….and they have all ended up dead!
    This book is a fun, easy to read, with twists and turns that keep you guessing as to the “who done it”.

    I look forward to more of Daphne’s sleuthing !

  6. Till Daph Do Us Part by Phillipa Nefri Clark was a fun, easy book to read. I think it would be good for people who don’t like to read, or those who don’t have much time to read. The storyline reminded me of Rosemary and Thyme – if you’ve ever watched it – a regular person who things happen around and then they feel compelled to solve the mystery despite the police telling them to stay out of it. It’s not a deep and meaningful mystery/thriller, but a light ‘fun’ one. There was a big twist in the end too, which was a nice surprise and not expected. Thank you Beauty and Lace for letting me review this book >:o)

  7. Thank-you Beauty & Lace for giving me the chance to read & review ‘Till Daph do us part’ a soft mystery by Phillipa Nefri Clark.
    Daphne (Daph) is a wedding celebrant travelling around with her husband John in a little renovated caravan ‘Bluebell’. Being a romantic at heart she really enjoys celebrating the special day with the newlyweds. That is until she meets the Brooker and the Tanning families; where weddings, murder and mystery come together.
    I’m sorry to say but I really didn’t enjoy this read, it was a bit too sweet like the icing on the wedding cake. The characters I felt were shallow people, which meant that I didn’t really care about the outcome of their trajectories. The twist in the end of ‘who done it’ was interesting but alas again I did not care much about the final outcome. However, if you are looking for a light hearted book that you can read and forget, this is for you. Thank-you ‘Beauty & Lace for the chance to review.

  8. Daphne is a celebrant her husband John is retired they travel to Daphnes jobs in their beloved caravan who they have called Bluebell
    They arrive at a town called Little Bridges
    Daphne meets the couple and family who she is to marry the next day, this is when a murder takes place straight after the wedding
    To me Daphne is a nosy parker meddling and annoying the police ( though she did solve the murder )
    Thanks for selecting me to read this book I have read other books by this author and unfortunately I just found the characters in this book too annoying

