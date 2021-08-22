BOOK CLUB: Til Daph do us Part

Click to rate this book! [Total: 13 Average: 4.4 ]

Til Daph Do Us Part is the first book in a new cozy mystery series by Phillipa Nefri Clark. Daphne (Daph) Jones is a mobile celebrant who, along with her husband John and their faithful caravan Bluebell, travels the countryside performing required celebrant duties.

Long time readers of Clark’s works will recognise Daph, who first appeared in The Stationmaster’s Cottage, book one of Clark’s highly successful River’s End series. Daph then made appearances in each of the subsequent River’s End Series books, as well as making a brief appearance in Deadly Past (one of the Charlotte Dean Mysteries).

As many authors will tell you, characters have a habit of taking on a life of their own, and so it was with Daph who insisted that she deserved her own series.

In this first book, Daph and John have headed to Little Bridges for Daph to officiate at the wedding of Lisa Brooker and Steve Tanning. But when she arrives there’s a strange undercurrent in the air. Steve is the third brother in the Tanning family that Lisa is marrying, with both prior grooms dying in strange circumstances not long into their marriages. Steve’s family are refusing to attend the wedding, and Lisa’s family doesn’t seem over-enthused about it.

When Steve is found floating in the swimming pool before the day’s end, Daph finds herself trying to find a murderer.

Waiters changing wet clothing, family members who make it clear that Daph is not welcome, strange goings-on around the caravan at night, and long-time family rivalries. This whodunnit has it all. But when the events start to affect Daph’s future bookings nothing is going to get in her way of solving this mystery and saving her business.

Clark’s latest offering is definitely more cozy mystery and less suspense than her previous works, but it is a fabulous read. With hints and red herrings galore you will be enthralled as you try to work out who did it, and why.

In addition to the wonderful story, I must make mention of the gorgeous book cover by Jade Erica of Steam Power Studios. who has captured the essence of Daph perfectly, a simple yet stunning cover with so much detail the closer you look.

I absolutely loved this book and can’t wait to read the next book in the Daph series. A 5 star read from me.

Author: Phillipa Nefri Clark

ISBN: 978-0-6488652-2-3 (paperback)

Copy courtesy of Phillipa Nefri Clark