BOOK CLUB: Hot Ground

In Hot Ground, Lisa Ellery returns to characters she introduced in Private Prosecution. Despite the common characters, this novel is very different, but equally enjoyable.

Detective Jessy Parkin has been posted to Kalgoorie, in part to get her out of the way after accusations of a mismanaged investigation in Perth. Jessy grew up in Kalgoorie, so it’s not the worst thing – but she is no longer working in homicide. As this novel opens, she’s tasked with finding Max Cochrane, a veteran prospector who seems to have disappeared.

The investigation into what happened to Max soon expands to be an investigation into the many ways fortunes are being made off the gold in the region — including ways that may be corrupt and criminal.

In “Private Prosecution,” Jessy was a secondary character, and here she takes the lead role. She’s an interesting and complex character, and Ellery makes the most of the changed focus. I enjoyed following a professional, competent woman with a realistic background.

Jessy has problems, but unlike many fictional characters, she’s not tortured by past events. She’s just irritated by a stepmother she doesn’t get on with, uncertain about the romantic partner she broke up with, second-guessing herself about past professional decisions, and doing a challenging job that isn’t quite her dream role.

There were perhaps a few too many characters in Jessy’s life for all of them to come fully to life, but to be honest, that kind of reminded me of my own share house days. There always seemed to be a lot of people around, and some were virtual strangers. However, those that Ellery brings to the foreground are well realised and believable.

The plot is complex, but it unwinds as Jessy uncovers various elements, so it’s pretty easy to follow. It has an air of credibility, although Ellery acknowledges she’s taken some liberties with details.

This is a solid crime novel with some unusual angles. I found it absorbing as well as enjoyable, and appreciated the glimpse into prospecting in modern Australia.

