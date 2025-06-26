BOOK CLUB: The Bridge to Always

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The Bridge to Always by Lynda Marron is a compelling fictional story of love, hope, friendship, family, challenges, and finding out who you really are.

The story alternates between the “Then” 10 years ago in Dublin, and the “Now” in Drohid.

Maeve Gaffney is a single mother to her nine year old daughter Emer. They had been living with Maeve’s mother, Greta, who recently passed away. With her inheritance, Maeve has the means to move and follow her heart. It seems as if her mother’s ghost has taken up residence in her head, annoyingly still giving her advice like “Follow your head, Maeve. Hearts have feck all sense of direction.”

Maeve never knew her father, because her mother has taken that secret to the grave. So, she vows that her child will not be in that position and decides to move from Dublin to a small coastal town, Drohid near Cork, where she is certain they will cross paths with Emer’s father.

Maeve finds a house with lovely views. It’s very cheap and a renovator’s dream, bursting with potential — the perfect home for them.

Tim Corcoran, now married and father of two, a respected pillar of the community, has never forgotten his time at University in Dublin or Maeve. He is rather shocked to discover Maeve and a daughter he didn’t know existed have moved to Drohid.

Maeve has bought her property from Agnes Beecher. The sale has solved her financial worries. Agnes, normally reclusive, is welcoming and hoping to make friends with Maeve and Emer. And, Malachi Barry, a neighbour, and his dog Bran befriend the new residents with offers of help. But, there is something Agnes and Malachi have not told Maeve. It is something important.

Emer is a quiet child. Missing her grandmother, moving to a new town, a new school, needing to make new friends, and the possibility of a father is a lot for her to deal with.

The characters find their lives entangled together. It is impossible not to like them, although they can be frustrating at times. You feel every moment with them, as the story weaves its way with unexpected twists and turns to a climactic and unexpected conclusion.

There is so much more I could say about this book, but I certainly don’t want to spoil it for any reader. It is well written and one you can’t put down.

I thoroughly enjoyed this one. Five stars.

