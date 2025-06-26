BOOK CLUB: Cockatoo Cove

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

Cockatoo Cove by Maya Linnell is a rural romance set in the picturesque South Australian Limestone Coast area. The story is not just a love story, but of family, community, misunderstandings, and relationships.

Maggie West is a divorced mother of two. She has established an amicable relationship with her ex. Even though Maggie is from a well-off family, she has worked very hard to establish her own successful cattle stud. Life hasn’t always been easy, and she has had her hardships.

Isobel, her teenage daughter, is going through a rebellious stage, causing Maggie grief. Plus, her previous relationship ended badly, and she has kept herself busy with work and family.

Fergus Abernathy, originally from Scotland, is a successful winemaker working at a local winery. Although he is missing his Scottish family, his roots are now definitely in Australia.

When Maggie and Fergus meet, there is a strong connection between them. The time doesn’t seem right to either of them to take this any further, although neither can stop thinking about each other. But, living in a rural community, their paths continually cross. Will either of them let their guard down, trust and share their secrets, and take that next step to love?

The book covers many topics from parenting, teenage problems, small town gossip, scammers, and so much more. The story is well written and a joy to read. The characters are wonderful, Maggie, Fergus, Izzy, Lenny, and the whole West family are relatable.

It is easy to spoil the story for another reader by giving too much away, but there is plenty of action to keep you engaged. You certainly won’t want to put the book down.

This is part of a series, but it stands alone very well. Any book from Maya Linnell does not disappoint.

I really enjoyed this and can’t wait for Maya Linnell’s next book. 5 stars.

