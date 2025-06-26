BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Cockatoo Cove

June 25, 2025
Cockatoo Cove by Maya Linnell is a rural romance set in the picturesque South Australian Limestone Coast area. The story is not just a love story, but of family, community, misunderstandings, and relationships.

Maggie West is a divorced mother of two. She has established an amicable relationship with her ex. Even though Maggie is from a well-off family, she has worked very hard to establish her own successful cattle stud. Life hasn’t always been easy, and she has had her hardships. 

Isobel, her teenage daughter, is going through a rebellious stage, causing Maggie grief. Plus, her previous relationship ended badly, and she has kept herself busy with work and family.

Fergus Abernathy, originally from Scotland, is a successful winemaker working at a local winery. Although he is missing his Scottish family, his roots are now definitely in Australia. 

When Maggie and Fergus meet, there is a strong connection between them. The time doesn’t seem right to either of them to take this any further, although neither can stop thinking about each other. But, living in a rural community, their paths continually cross. Will either of them let their guard down, trust and share their secrets, and take that next step to love?

The book covers many topics from parenting, teenage problems, small town gossip, scammers, and so much more. The story is well written and a joy to read. The characters are wonderful, Maggie, Fergus, Izzy, Lenny, and the whole West family are relatable.

It is easy to spoil the story for another reader by giving too much away, but there is plenty of action to keep you engaged. You certainly won’t want to put the book down.

This is part of a series, but it stands alone very well. Any book from Maya Linnell does not disappoint.

I really enjoyed this and can’t wait for Maya Linnell’s next book. 5 stars.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Cockatoo Cove by Maya Linnell. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Cockatoo Cove

  1. I was super keen to return to the Limestone Coast with Book three from Maya Linnell – Cockatoo Cove, her latest release with Allen & Unwin. Her previous two stories set in this region I absolutely loved – Kookaburra Cottage and Wallaby Lane.

    I loved that this story was super real, I could relate to the main characters and the challenges they were facing as they are relevant in today’s society.
    Maggie West is a hard-working Mum of two children, Ben a young adult and Isobel a rebellious teenager who she co parents with her Ex Husband-Todd.
    Maggie runs a successful Cattle stud and breeds border collies determined to prove herself after marrying and having a baby young.
    She has her hands full with Issy – who is challenging her, not hanging with the best crowd and making questionable choices, Maggie is determined to get her daughter back on track.

    Fergus Abernathy is a Scottish Winemaker who we were first introduced to in Kookaburra Cottage, and it was nice to see him get his own story.
    Fergus is called to help Maggie with her fridge, he receives an invite to her Housewarming party and is instantly envious of her family circle, the beautiful house and the life she is living.
    A phone call changes everything for Fergus and his life changes in an instant.

    With all of Maya’s books this one can be read as a stand alone or in order, I recommend reading in order as I feel that is the way the characters shine.
    These stories are always like coming home – to be honest I am always ready to pack up and move to the country after reading one of Maya’s books.
    I love hearing updates on previous main characters and seeing them mentioned in the latest book – like April and Connor, Policeman Jack and Archie.

    It is not just the page turning storyline that will have you hooked, it is the location – Maya beautifully describes the Limestone Coast region which I feel is also a central character in her stories. This book has it all – two likeable main characters, great supporting characters and a beautiful location – Maya’s books are always page turners and I often tell my friends – they are like one big warm hug.

    Bring on June 2026 – whose story will be next to be told? Thank you Maya, Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin for the chance to read and review this charming book.

  2. Cockatoo Cove is Maya Linnells latest book, set on the Limestone Coast (the third in this series)
    In Maya’s usual style, it’s a page turner, getting me sucked in right from the first page.
    Maggie West is a single Mum, having had children very young, she’s dealing with a teenage daughter who’s starting a head off the rails, determined for her daughter to take advantage of all the opportunities she missed out on, Maggie is determined to keep her at school.
    Between her children, running a successful cattle farm and school fundraising commitments, there’s no room left for romance, that is until she meets Fergus Abernathy, a Scottish winemaker who is ready to put down roots in Penwarra.
    The attraction between the two is instant, but their busy lives, a few crossed wires, and a major bombshell all seem set to put a stop to any blossoming romance.
    Filled with warm lovable characters, as we as a couple of dodgy ones, it’s your quintessential small rural town with all your usual types, making it so relatable as you read it.
    Having grown up not too far over the border, I always get a kick when towns and places you know are mentioned!
    If you’re a fan of Maya’s books, make sure you get your hands on this one, you’ll love it!
    Thanks Beauty and Lace and Allen and Unwin for the copy to read and review.

