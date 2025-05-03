BOOK CLUB: The Wedding Vow

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 5 ]

The Wedding Vow by English author Dandy Smith is a work of fiction in the psychological suspense, thriller, and interpersonal drama genres filled with betrayal, lies, and manipulation.

Verity and Linden Lockwood have the perfect marriage, four years of wedded bliss they promised to be together forever. They have a blessed life with a home in Windemere, Bath, where Verity runs a successful business, Verity Rose, and Linden sees himself as a successful writer.

Upon returning from one of her business trips, Verity tries to call Linden to pick her and Flora, her assistant, up at the train station. With no success, they take a taxi home. Verity is expecting to meet her best friend Mimi, who (much to Linden’s disapproval) has a key to her house.

As Verity steps out of the taxi, she sees Mimi running from her house with a blood-curdling scream to call the police. Upon entering, Verity finds herself stepping into a pool of blood and sees Linden on the floor, severely beaten to death.



One year later, with the case unsolved, Verity feels it’s time to move on. As she sorts through Linden’s belongings, she discovers a loose floorboard in his walk-in wardrobe, underneath is a stack of love letters, a burner phone, and a laptop. Her husband was having an affair. Intent on finding the identity of the other woman, everyone is a suspect, and Verity will stop at nothing to uncover the truth.

The author masterfully brings together elements of psychological thriller and literary fiction, offering a narrative that is both alarming and thought-provoking. The novel delves deep into the darkness of relationships while touching upon themes of loyalty, morality, and the consequences of one’s actions. The line between truth and deceit is as thin as a hair.

Written in a dual timeline and POV between the wife and the other woman, the characters are richly developed, with complex inner struggles that make their journeys compelling and relatable, and there is a strong feeling of genuine humanity in the dialogue and thought presentation. Nothing ever felt fabricated or melodramatic about the central leads, and their actions are sometimes shocking, but always realistic and in keeping with their emotional journey.

Smith’s ability to balance tension with moments of vulnerability makes for an interesting take on the thriller genre, where moments of interpersonal drama halt the action for some powerfully introspective ones. These big moments may pause the action, but in turn, I felt a lot more informed about Verity and Linden as a result, and became even more invested in the story when the pace picked up again.

The writing is sharp, and the plot is ingenious, keeping readers hooked with well-paced twists and turns that continually subvert expectations. I thought I had guessed who it was, but no, the story went off in a completely different direction, and I do not believe anyone will be able to guess the ending of this one.

The Wedding Vow is atmospheric, twisted, and rich in mystery. Its spine-tingling suspense is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans of psychological thrillers and literary fiction alike. It’s a story I will not forget in a hurry; the storyline will have readers glued to every page. I highly recommend.

